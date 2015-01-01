पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रामीण भी रहे मौजूद:गौ माता की मृत्य के बाद पशुपालक ने कफन और ढोल बाजा के साथ दफनाया

मोहनिया2 घंटे पहले
मृत्यु के बाद गाय का अंतिम संस्कार करते ग्रामीण।
  • लोगाें ने कहा- एक गौ सेवा के प्रति हर समाज में एक अच्छा मैसेज

शुक्रवार को मोहनिया थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम बरहुली गांव निवासी पूर्व फुटबॉल गोलकीपर एवं रेलवे सेवानिवृत्त बगेदन बैठा की मैन (गाय ) की मृत्यु हो गई। इसके बाद पशुपालक ने गौ माता को कफन और ढोल बाजा के साथ दफनाया गया और, काम क्रिया भी किया गया था। ठीक उसी तरह जैसे किसी व्यक्ति के निधन के बाद अंतिम संस्कार की प्रक्रिया की जाती है। पशुपालक बगेदन बैठा ने कहा कि काम क्रिया पूरे धूमधाम से किया जाएगा।

कहा कि हमने कैमूर जिले के एक छोटे से गांव बरहुली से एक गौ सेवा के प्रति हर समाज में एक अच्छा मैसेज दिए है। इनके विचारों को काफी लोग सराहनीय कदम बताए हैं और, इस कार्य को लेकर पशुपालक कोबहुत धन्यवाद भी दिए हैं। इस मौके पर गांव के कैलेंडर बैठा, देव कुमार, अजय कुमार, और ग्रामीण जनता जिस प्रकार थे।

राम इकबाल सिंह, दीपक सिंह, महेंद्र बैठा, संजू कुमार, मनीष कुमार, शिवकुमार बैठा, गिरधारी बैठा, हरेंद्र हंगामा सिंगर, सरदार बैठा, अवधेश बैठा,बल्ली बैठा,राहुल कुमार, बांके बिहारी कुशवाहा। अवध बिहारी कुशवाहा,जयप्रकाश कुशवाहा, अरविंद लाल श्रीवास्तव, रिंकू लाल श्रीवास्तव,गप्पू लाल आदि थे।

