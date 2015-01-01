पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हर्ष:चुनाव के परिणाम के बाद अनुदानित महाविद्यालयों के कर्मियों ने जताया हर्ष

इंद्रपुरी11 मिनट पहले
बिहार विधानसभा 2020 के चुनाव में एनडीए सरकार की वापसी पर वित्त रहित कर्मियों ने हर्ष व्यक्त किया है। अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत वित्त रहित वर्तमान में वित्त अनुदानित राधा शांता महाविद्यालय तिलौथू, जगजीवन कॉलेज डेहरी ऑन सोन सहित कई अनुदानित डिग्री महाविद्यालय के कर्मियों ने बिहार में नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में पुन: एनडीए की सरकार बनने पर खुशी जाहिर किया है।

राधा शांता महाविद्यालय तिलौथू के शिक्षक शिक्षकेतर कर्मचारी संघ के अध्यक्ष प्रो कमलेश्वर सिंह ने शिक्षक एवं कर्मियों के बीच एक बैठक कर बिहार में नीतीश के नेतृत्व में सरकार बनने पर खुशी व्यक्त करते हुए प्रसाद के रूप में लड्डू का वितरण किया।

वहीं प्राचार्य अशोक कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि वित्त रहित कॉलेज को बीत अनुदानित करने का काम एनडीए सरकार ने ही की है। जिससे सभी वित्त रहित महाविद्यालयों के कर्मी एनडीए सरकार के प्रति कृतज्ञ है तथा सरकार से इसकी बेहतरी की अपेक्षा रखते हैं।

वहीं जगजीवन कॉलेज डेहरी ऑन सोन के प्राचार्य डॉ वीरेंद्र शंकर सिंह ने बताया कि नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में बनने वाली सरकार न्याय के साथ विकास के रास्ते पर चलती है। प्रो दिनेश तिवारी, प्रदीप कुमार दुबे, शिवजी सिंह, नवल सिंह, वीरेंद्र कुमार मिश्रा आदि ने नई सरकार के गठन पर हर्ष व्यक्त करते हुए आशा व्यक्त किया है कि यह सरकार जिस तरह से वित्त रहित संस्थानों को विद्यार्थियों के उतीर्ण संख्या के आधार पर अनुदान देने का काम किया है।

