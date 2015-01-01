पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:ओवरलोडेड ट्रकों को पार कराने वाला कुख्यात हथियार के साथ गिरफ्तार

भभुआ5 घंटे पहले
बरामद रुपए व एटीएम कार्ड तथा पिस्टल।
  • इंट्री माफिया के पास से कई बैंकों का एटीएम कार्ड, क्रेडिट कार्ड के अलावे 20 हज़ार कैश जब्त

पिछले कई महीनों से राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 2 पर ओवरलोडेड वाहनों को लोकेशन देकर पार कराने के मामले में एक कुख्यात इंट्री माफिया शुक्रवार को कैमूर पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ गया। गिरफ्तार इंट्री माफिया मूल रूप से रोहतास जिले के नोखा थाना अंतर्गत हथिनी गांव निवासी स्वर्गीय ब्रह्मा सिंह का पुत्र राजीव कुमार सिंह उर्फ पिंटू सिंह है। जिसके पास से पुलिस ने एक पिस्टल और 15 जिंदा गोली के साथ कई बैंकों का एटीएम कार्ड, क्रेडिट कार्ड के अलावे 20 हज़ार कैश और एक डस्टर कार बरामद किया है।

इस बाबत एसपी दिलनवाज अहमद ने बताया है कि गिरफ्तार इंट्री माफिया पर कैमूर जिले के कुदरा और यूपी के वाराणसी जिले के लंका थाने में भी कांड दर्ज है। जिसके विरुद्ध पुलिस कार्रवाई करते हुए जेल भेजे जाने की कार्रवाई कर रही है।

एसपी ने बताया है कि बीते 17 अप्रैल 2020 को सूचना मिली थी कि कुछ अवैध ट्रक जो क्षमता से अधिक बालू लोड कर रोहतास से कैमूर जिला अंतर्गत कुदरा की ओर ले जा रहे हैं। सूचना मिलने के बाद खनन निरीक्षक सक्षम पदाधिकारी कैमूर के अलावे थाना अध्यक्ष कुदरा और थाना के सशस्त्र बल के साथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 2 पर कुदरा थाना अंतर्गत सकरी मोड़ के पास पुलिस पहुंचकर चेकिंग अभियान शुरू की।

दोनों ट्रकों में सवार लोगों से पुलिस सख्ती से की पूछताछ
तेजी से भाग रहे दोनों ट्रक जब पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आ गए उसके बाद सख्ती से पुलिसिया पूछताछ के दौरान बताया गया कि अनुभव वर्मा ट्रक नंबर यूपी 81/ सीटी 5815, तथा विकास कुमार गोड़, विकास कुमार यादव और मुलायम पाल का ट्रक नंबर यूपी 62 बीटी/7400 है। ट्रक का तिरपाल हटाकर जब जांच पड़ताल की गई तो क्षमता से अधिक बालू लोड किया गया पाया गया।

इसी मामले में रोहतास जिले के नोखा थाना अंतर्गत हथनी गांव निवासी राजीव कुमार सिंह उर्फ पिंटू सिंह के विरुद्ध कुदरा थाना में कांड दर्ज किया गया। इस मामले में राजीव सिंह और चिंटू फरार चल रहा था। जिसे कैमूर पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर बीते गुरुवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

चार ट्रकों को पुलिस ने 17 अप्रैल को पकड़ चार को किया था गिरफ्तार
पुलिस और परिवहन विभाग के पदाधिकारियों ने चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था। गिरफ्तार लोगों में उत्तर प्रदेश के जौनपुर जिला अंतर्गत मडियाहू थाना क्षेत्र के मदीरामपुर गांव निवासी विकास कुमार,सुल्तानपुर जिला अंतर्गत देहात कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के पखरौली गांव निवासी अनुभव वर्मा, जौनपुर जिला अंतर्गत मड़ियाहूं थाना क्षेत्र के नदीरामपुर गांव निवासी मुलायम पाल व जौनपुर जिला अंतर्गत मड़ियाहूं थाना क्षेत्र के उनचुनी खुर्द गांव निवासी विकास गोड़ शामिल थे।

एसपी दिलनवाज अहमद ने बताया था कि गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि बालू लदे ट्रक पार हो रहे हैं। इसके बाद कार्रवाई करते हुए चार बालू लदे ट्रकों को जब्त कर चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार करते हुये इनके पास से बरामद 49 हजार 190 रुपए व दो मोबाइल जब्त कर लिए गए थे।

नेटवर्क को चलाने वाला मुख्य सरगना है राजीव कुमार सिंह उर्फ पिंटू

नेटवर्क को चलाने वाला मुख्य सरगना राजीव कुमार सिंह उर्फ पिंटू सिंह है जो रोहतास जिले के नोखा थाना अंतर्गत हथिनी गांव निवासी है जो कि वर्तमान में कैमूर जिला अंतर्गत मोहनिया थाना क्षेत्र के आवारी गांव में रहता है। चेकिंग के दौरान देखा गया कि कुदरा थाना अंतर्गत पछाहगंज से दो ट्रक आ रहे हैं। दोनों ट्रकों को पुलिस रोकने का जब इशारा की तो रखें नहीं रुकी और ट्रक के चालक ट्रक का स्पीड बढ़ा कर तेजी से भागने लगे। लेकिन पुलिस की तत्परता से इन्हें घेर कर पकड़ लिया गया।

इंट्री के मामले में पूर्व से शामिल रहा है गिरफ्तार आरोपी
गिरफ्तार आरोपी इंट्री के मामले में पूर्व से ही शामिल रहा है। आरोपी के पास से कई बैंकों के एटीएम कार्ड डेबिट कार्ड 20000 रुपए नकदी के अलावे एक पिस्टल और 15 गोली व कार बरामद किया गया है। इसके विरुद्ध कैमूर के कुदरा थाना के अलावे वाराणसी के लंका थाना में भी कांड दर्ज है जिसे पुलिस गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजे जाने की कार्रवाई कर रही है।
दिलनवाज अहमद, एसपी, कैमूर

