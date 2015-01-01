पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:कर्ज चुकाने के लिए व्यवसायी ने खुद के अपहरण की साजिश रच भाई से फिरौती में 2 लाख वसूला

कैमूर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो गिरफ्तार, बीते 19 नवंबर को व्यवसायी युवक शाम 6 बजे घर से निकला था देर रात तक नहीं लौटा था घर

कर्ज चुकाने के लिए खुद के अपहरण की साजिश रच भाई से फिरौती में दो लाख रुपए लेने के आरोप में व्यवसायी व उसके दोस्त समेत दो को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। खुद के अपहरण की साजिश रचने वाला व्यवसाई युवक भभुआ नगर थाना क्षेत्र के वार्ड संख्या 3 निवासी बालेश्वर प्रसाद का पुत्र विवेक कुमार उर्फ मुरारी है जबकि दूसरा रोहतास जिले के सदर थाना क्षेत्र के कुरूप गांव निवासी राम नारायण पांडेय का पुत्र शंभू शरण पांडेय है। जिनके पास से थाना पुलिस ने फिरौती में लिए गए 2 लाख, बीआर 24 एच/ 4595 नंबर की बाइक के अलावा फिरौती की मांग में प्रयुक्त मोबाइल बरामद की है। एसपी दिलनवाज अहमद ने बताया है कि बीते 21 नवंबर को भगवा वार्ड नंबर 3 के निवासी विनय कुमार पिता बालेश्वर प्रसाद जो अपहृत युवक के भाई हैं से सूचना मिली कि उनका भाई विवेक कुमार उर्फ मुरारी उम्र 40 वर्ष जो चावल खरीद बिक्री का काम करता है बीते 19 नवंबर को वार्ड 3 घर से शाम 6 बजे घर से पैदल निकला था। इसके बाद वह देर रात तक घर वापस नहीं आया।

इस दौरान उसके मोबाइल पर फोन करने पर नंबर स्विच ऑफ पाया गया। अगले दिन उसी नंबर से घर के फोन में कॉल आई कि तुम्हारा भाई हमारे कब्जे में है ढाई लाख रुपए पहुंचा दो नहीं तो भाई को छोड़ेंगे नहीं। पुलिस को सूचना देने पर भाई को जान से मार देंगे। इसके बाद तत्काल इसकी एफआईआर थाने में दर्ज कराई गई और अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी भभुआ, थाना अध्यक्ष भभुआ, डीईआईयू प्रभारी संतोष कुमार वर्मा तथा कांड के अनुसंधानकर्ता रणवीर कुमार के साथ एक टीम बनाकर कांड के उद्भेदन के लिए पुलिस जुट गई।

अपहृत के मोबाइल से परिजनों के मोबाइल पर फोन आया, कहा-भाई मेरे कब्जे में है, ढाई लाख पहुंचा दो

अपहृत के मोबाइल से कई बार फिरौती का कॉल आता रहा
एसपी ने बताया है कि अपहृत के मोबाइल से बीच-बीच में कई बार फिरौती का कॉल आते रहे और बार-बार धमकी दी जा रही थी कि अगर पुलिस को सूचना दिया तो भाई की हत्या कर दी जाएगी। बड़े ही गोपनीय तरीके से पुलिस इस कांड के अनुसंधान में जुट गई और रविवार को बैंक बंद होने का बहाना कर के एक दिन का समय अपहर्ताओं से लिया गया।

पुलिस से छुपकर घरवाले अपहर्ताओं को फिरौती देने को तैयार हो गए
फिरौती के कॉल से घर वाले डरे सहमे थे। युवक को छुड़ाने के लिए अपहर्ताओं को फिरौती की रकम पुलिस से छिपाकर देने के लिए तैयार हो गए। इस बीच अपहर्ताओं ने फिरौती की रकम लेकर घरवालों को कुदरा बुलाया। इसके बाद पुलिस भी वादी (अपहृत युवक के घर वाले) के पीछे-पीछे पुलिस भी वहां पहुंच गई।

कहा - मेरे भाई की हत्या होती है तो जवाब देही पुलिस की होगी
परिजनों ने पुलिस से साफ कह दिया था कि आप बीच में न आए। इस छोटी सी रकम के लिए यदि मेरे भाई की हत्या होती है। तो इसकी जवाबदेही पुलिस की होगी। इसी बीच कुदरा-करहगर रोड पर मुंह ढके मोटरसाइकिल सवार दो व्यक्ति आय और फिरौती की रकम लेकर चलते बने। पुलिस चाह कर भी तत्काल उन्हें नहीं पकड़ पाई।

अपहर्ताओं का लगातार पीछा करती रही पुलिस
जब अपहरण फिरौती की रकम लेकर आगे बढ़ गए। इसके बाद पुलिस अपहर्ताओं का लगातार पीछा करती रही। इस दौरान वादी ने पुलिस को बताया कि उधर से अपहर्ता फोन कर रहे हैं कि पुलिस पीछा कर रही है, हम तुम्हारे भाई को मार देंगे। इधर, लगातार वादी पुलिस पर दबाव बना रहे थे कि आप लोग अपराधियों का पीछा न करें, नहीं तो मेरे भाई की हत्या कर दी जाएगी।

फिरौती की रकम के साथ मोबाइल बरामद
बताया गया कि करीब 2 घंटे तक पुलिस और अपराधियों के बीच लुका छिपी का खेल चलता रहा जब अपहृत युवक लौट कर नहीं आया, तब घर वाले भी परेशान होने लगे। पुलिस दोनों अपहर्ताओं को रोहतास के नोखा- बड़ाव नहर के पास से धर दबोचा। और उनके पास से फिरौती की रकम 2 लाख और फिरौती मांगे जाने में प्रयुक्त मोबाइल और मोटरसाइकिल बरामद की गई।

