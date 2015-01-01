पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिफ्ट में दें मास्क व सैनिटाइजर:त्योहार पर संक्रमण के प्रति न हो लापरवाह, दीपावली और छठ के त्योहारों में खुशियां बांटें, कोरोना संक्रमण नहींं

धनसोई3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली को लेकर खरीदारी करते लोग।
  • सैनिटाइजर को आग से रखें दुर, पटाखें जलाने से बचें
  • मेहमान घर आएं तो साबुन पानी से धुलवाएं हाथ

जगमग रोशनी दीपावली के पर्व से त्योहारों से का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। दीपावली के बाद लोक आस्था का त्योहार छठ पूजा को लेकर लोग घर आने वाले अपनों के इंतजार में हैं। बाजारों में खरीदारी का दौर भी शुरू है। जबकि मिलने जुलने वाले लोगों की स्वागत की तैयारियों में जुटे हैं। परंतु यह ध्यान रखना बेहद जरूरी है कि कोविड़ संक्रमण काल के कारण पहले की तरह इस बार की दीवाली काफी अलग है। परंतु इस बार की दीपावली को कई मायनों में खास बनाना होगा।

दीपावली का पर्व अंधेरे पर प्रकाश की विजय का है। परंतु वर्तमान दौर में कोविड़ -19 अंधेरे का प्रयाय बनने को आतुर दिख रहा है। लेकिन हम सतर्कता तथा सावधानी से कोरोना रूपी अंधेरे को हम दुर कर सकते हैं तथा त्योहारों को खुशी-खुशी साझा कर सकते हैं।

इसके लिए हमें संक्रमण के प्रति एहतियात बरतने की सख्त जरूरत है। इसमें विशेष रूप से हाथ धोने, मास्क पहनने और दीपावली व छठ पूजा जैसे त्योहारों पर भी छह फीट की दुरी रखने जैसे नियमों का पालन करना जरूरी है। इसके लिए भारत सरकार ने भी गाइडलाइन जारी किया है।

ऑनलाइन दें रिश्तेदारों को दीपावली की बधाई

दीपावली को लेकर भारत सरकार के स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने पोस्टर जारी करते हुए दीपावली व छठ जैसे त्योंहारों पर बरती जाने वाली उपायों पर आवश्यक रूप से ख्याल रखने की अपील की है। ताकि इस प्रकार के समय में हम खुशियां बांट सके न की वायरस। इसके लिए आवश्यक उपायों का पालन करना जरूरी है। यदि आपके पास मोबाइल फोन, लैपटाॅप इत्यादि हो तो इसके माध्यम से आप अपने रिश्तेदारों को दीपावली की बधाई दे सकते हैं।

इन बातों का रखें ख्याल

  • घर पर हीं रहकर दीपावली मनाएं।
  • गिफ्ट के आदान प्रदान को लेकर सतर्क व सजग रहें।
  • कम भीड़ भाड़ वाले समय में हीं खरीदारी करें।
  • आवश्यक समान की लिस्ट बनाकर एक हीं दुकान पर खरीदारी करें।
  • बहुत अधिक घूम-घूम कर बाजार करने से बचें।
  • गिफ्ट में मास्क सैनिटाइजर देकर संक्रमण से बचें।
