सुविधा:ग्रेजुएशन के छात्र भी स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड योजना का लाभ

भभुआ5 घंटे पहले
ग्रेजुएशन के छात्र भी स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड योजना का लाभ उठा सकते हैं।इसके अलावा पॉलिटेक्निक जीएनएम सहित अन्य व्यवसायिक कोर्स के लिए भी सरकार की ओर से लोन की सुविधाएं दी जा रही हैं।सात निश्चय योजना अंतर्गत आर्थिक हल युवाओं के तहत चल रही बिहार स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड, मुख्यमंत्री स्वयं सहायता भत्ता और कुशल युवा प्रोग्राम के व्यापक प्रचार प्रसार के लिए जिलाधिकारी डॉ नवल किशोर चौधरी ने डीआरसीसी प्रबंधक और विभागीय कर्मियों सहित अन्य विभागों के साथ कलेक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में मीटिंग की।

इस दौरान डीएम ने कहा कि लॉक डाउन के बाद से ही शिक्षण संस्था बंद है। छात्रों में असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है।इसलिए शिक्षा विभाग आईसीडीएस और जीविका के माध्यम से योजना के प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए कार्य योजना बनाई जाए। विभागीय कर्मी गांव गांव तक योजनाओं की जानकारी पहुंचाएं।

युवा छात्रों को मिलेगा लाभ
जिससे अधिक से अधिक युवा छात्रों को इसका लाभ दिलाया जा सके। डीआरसीसी प्रबंधक कुमार रवि रंजन ने बताया कि स्नातक के छात्रों के लिए भी क्रेडिट कार्ड की सुविधा दी जा रही है।

