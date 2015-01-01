पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जल्द लगेंगी मशीनें:अस्पताल का ऑपरेशन थियेटर आधुनिक हाेगा

भभुआ31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सदर अस्पताल को अब हाईटेक लुक दिया जाएगा। आधुनिक संसाधन भी बढ़ाए जाएंगे। रक्त अधिकोष की आधुनिकीकरण के बाद अब अस्पताल के ऑपरेशन थियेटर को सुदृढ किया जाएगा।ऑपरेशन में उयोग में आने वाले संसाधनों की आधुनिकीकरण की जाएगी।इसकी तैयारी की जा रही है।इस संदर्भ में जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति के प्रभारी प्रबंधक ऋषिकेश ने बताया कि सरकार के गाइडलाइन के अनुसार सुदृढ ऑपरेशन थियेटर विकसित किया जाएगा। इसकी तैयारी की जा रही है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग को टेक्निकल सपोर्ट कर रही एजेंसी केअर इंडिया से संसाधनों के संदर्भ में प्रस्ताव मांगी गई है। प्रस्ताव के अनुकूल मशीनों की भी खरीद की जाएगी। सदर अस्पताल के जानकारों का कहना है कि अस्पताल कर ओटी में पुराने संसाधन हैं। इसी के जरिए मैनुअली ऑपरेशन किया जाता है।

वॉशरूम के अतिरिक्त कई संसाधन भी बढ़ेंगे: स्वास्थ्य विभाग के जानकार बताते हैं कि ओटी में कई संसाधनों का अभाव है। जिसके चलते पुछले साल राज्य की रैंकिंग में अस्पताल पिछड़ गया था। बताया यह भी गया है कि मातृ शिशु स्वास्थ्य के संदर्भ में रामगढ़ के रेफरल अस्पताल को विकसित किया जा रहा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें