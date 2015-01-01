पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डालमियानगर:अर्नब गोस्वामी के मामले में एसडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन

डालमियानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • पीएम के नाम सौंपे ज्ञापन में आईरा से जुड़े डेहरी के पत्रकारों में किया आक्रोश का इजहार

मुंबई में एक टीवी चैनल के चीफ एडिटर अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में ऑल इंडियन रिपोर्टर एसोसिएशन द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम व एएसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। मुंबई पुलिस द्वारा बुधवार को एक पुराने मामले में टीवी पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी को गिरफ्तार किए जाने के बाद से विभिन्न संगठनों व पत्रकार संगठनों द्वारा आक्रोश व्यक्त किया जा रहा है।

ऑल इंडिया रिपोर्टर एसोसिएशन द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नाम एक ज्ञापन एसडीएम सुनील कुमार सिंह को सौंपा गया। जिसमें कहा गया कि वर्षों पूर्व मुंबई पुलिस द्वारा बंद किए गए केस के मामले में अर्णव गोस्वामी को गिरफ्तार करना राजनीतिक दुर्भावना से प्रेरित है तथा लोकतंत्र के चौथे खंबे पर हमला है।

आईरा प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री कमलेश कुमार ने कहा कि पूरा देश जानता है, कि अर्नब गोस्वामी ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार के संविधान विरोधी कार्य व काले करतूत की पोल खोली थी। तथा पूर्व में ही यह आशंका व्यक्त की थी कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार उनके पीछे पड़ी हुई है। ऐसे में दुर्भावना से ग्रसित होकर महाराष्ट्र सरकार के इशारे पर महाराष्ट्र पुलिस द्वारा अर्णव गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी लोकतंत्र पर हमला है।

ऐसे में महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू करने, अर्नब गोस्वामी को तत्काल रिहा करने तथा अर्नब गोस्वामी के साथ अपराधियों जैसा व्यवहार करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की गई है। पत्रकारों ने सर्वोच्च न्यायालय और उच्च न्यायालय से स्वतः संज्ञान लेने की अपील की है। एसडीएम सुनील कुमार सिंह व एएसपी संजय कुमार ने पत्रकारों के आवेदन को वरीय अधिकारी के पास भेजने का आश्वासन दिया।

ज्ञापन देने वालों में पत्रकार ओम प्रकाश पांडेय, रवि कुमार, अरुण सिंह, शिवशंकर भाष्कर, रूपेश कुमार, रोहित सिंह, कमलेश मिश्रा, जगनारायण पांडेय, अशोक सिंह आदि शामिल थे।

