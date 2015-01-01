पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदहाली:नलजल -योजना ने बिगाड़ी गांवों की गलियों की सूरत

रामगढ़
  • पाइप बिछाने के बाद टूटी हुए गलियों की नही की जा रही मरम्मत, आमलोग हो रहे परेशान

सातनिश्चय योजना की शुरुआत गांव को शहरों की तरह मॉडल बनाने के लिए की गई, लेकिन रामगढ़ प्रखण्ड के कई पंचायत के गांव की गलियों की हालत पहले से भी खराब नजर आ रही है। दरअसल हर घर को नल का जल पहुचाने के लिए पूर्व से गलियों की की गई पीसीसी को तोड़ पाइप बिछाए गए,लेकिन पाइप बिछाने के महीनों बाद तोड़ दिये गए गलियों के पीसीसी ढलाई को नही बनवाया गया।

जिस वजह से लोग गंदगी में रहने पर मजबूर हैं। आदर्श गांव बड़ौरा गाव की गलियां भी कुछ इसी तरह से नजर आ रही है।पंचायतों के मुखिया भी इस बात को स्वीकार कर रहे है कि पंचायती राज के नियमों में हुए बदलाव की वजह से पंचायतों का विकास अब सिर्फ पंचायत के मुखिया पर ही निर्भर नही है।

सरकार के द्वारा वित्तीय अधिकार सम्बंधित वार्ड सदस्य को दे दिया गया है। वार्ड के विकास के लिए समिति गठित की गई गठित की गई समिति के सदस्यों में आपसी सामंजस्य नही रहने के वजह से पंचायत के वार्डो का विकास अवरुद्ध हो रहा है। दूसरी तरफ विभाग के द्वारा समय से राशि का नही मिलना बताया जा रहा है।
बड़ौरा के कई वार्डो में महीनों पहले गलियों को तोड़ पाइप बिछाया पर ढलाई नहीं हुई
पंचायत के ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि जब से सात निश्चय योजना के तहत वार्डों में नलजल लगाने का काम शुरु हुआ तब से गांव की गलियों की हालत खराब हो रही है। नलजल का पाइप बिछाने के लिए ढलाई की हुई गलियों को तोड़ पाइप बिछाया जा रहा है लेकिन पाइप बिछाने के बाद भी तोड़े हुए गलियों की ढलाई नही की जा रही है। जिस वजह से गांव की गलियों में जहां तहां गंदा पानी इकट्ठा हो रहा है।

जबकि जब गली तोड़ी जाती है तब पंचायत के प्रतिनिधियों के बताया जाता पाइप बिछाने के बाद तुरन्त टूटी हुई गली की पीसीसी ढलाई कर दी जाएगी। लेकिन आदर्श पंचायत बड़ौरा के कई वार्डो में महीनों पहले गलियों को तोड़ पाइप बिछाया गया, लेकिन अभी तक गली के तोड़े गए हिस्से की पीसीसी ढलाई नही की जा सकी। जिस वजह से लोग गड्ढे गिर जा रहे हैं।

