पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रामपुर:बगही पुल के पास चापाकल यात्री शेड नहीं, लोग परेशान

कैमूर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दर्जनों गांव के यात्री भभुआ,सासाराम,चेनारी,कुदरा, व वाराणसी जाने के लिए यहीं वाहन का इंतजार करते हैं

करमचट थाना क्षेत्र के सोन उच्च स्तरीय नहर के बगही पुल के पास यात्री शेड व चापाकल नहीं है। इसके अभाव में लोगो को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। इस स्थिति में यात्री खुले आसमान के नीचे गर्मी,बरसात व ठंडा के दिनों में बैठ कर वाहन का इंतजार करते है।जबकि उक्त स्थान से पाली, रामपुर,भलुहा निसिजा सहित दर्जनों गांव के यात्री भभुआ, सासाराम, चेनारी, कुदरा,व वाराणसी जाने के लिए उक्त स्थान पर आकर वाहन का इंतजार करते हैं।

गाड़ी आने के बाद संभावित यात्रा पर जाते है। प्रति दिन दर्जनों यात्री उक्त स्थान पर आते है। लेकिन उक्त स्थान पर एक यात्री शेड है न ही एक चापाकल है। इसके कारण यात्रियों व अन्य लोगो को प्यास लगने पर पानी के लिए इधर उधर भटकना पड़ता है। इस पुल के बगल व आस पास में सैकड़ो किसानो का खेत है।

धर्मदेव चौधरी,पिंटू शर्मा ने बताया कि खेतों पर काम करने के लिए जाते है तो घर से खेत पर जाते समय डिब्बा या अन्य सामान में पानी लेकर खेत पर जाते है नहीं तो पानी पीने के लिए खोजने पर भी एक चापाकल नहीं मिलने वाला है। लेकिन उक्त स्थान पर यात्री शेड व चापाकल नहीं होने के कारण किसानो, यात्रियों व अन्य लोगो को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
एक पीपल के पेड़ के नीचे बैठ कर यात्री वाहन का इंतजार करते हैं: एक पीपल के पेड़ के नीचे बैठ कर यात्री वाहन का इंतजार करते हैं। जब प्यास लगती होगी तो कैसे प्यास बुझाते होंगे इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है। पाली के यात्री अभिमन्यु सिंह, अजय कुमार ने बताया कि वर्षा के दिनों या अन्य मौसम में एक भी चापाकल न होने से परेशानी होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें