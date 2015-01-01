पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:धान खरीद का बढ़ा लक्ष्य, अब 1.20 लाख मीट्रिक टन अधिक होगी खरीदारी

भभुआ/दुर्गावती/रामगढ़32 मिनट पहले
  • खरीद का लक्ष्य बढ़ाने को राजद विधायक सुधाकर सिंह ने सहकारिता मंत्री को लिखा था पत्र

जिले के किसानों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है। खरीफ फसल की खेती के लिए अनुकूल मौसम से बंपर हुई उपज के बीच धान खरीद का लक्ष्य बढ़ गया है। लिहाजा अब कैमूर जिले में किसानों से पूर्व के निर्धारित लक्ष्य से 1.20 लाख मेट्रिक टन अधिक धान की खरीदारी की जाएगी। दरअसल जिले के किसानों की समस्याओं के मद्देनजर धान की खरीद का लक्ष्य बढ़ाने के लिए रामगढ़ के राजद विधायक सुधाकर सिंह ने बिहार सरकार के सहकारिता मंत्री को पत्र लिखा था।

जिसमें लिखा था कि खरीफ फसल की खेती के लिए अनुकूल मौसम के बीच बंपर हुई उपज से जहां किसान गदगद है तो दूसरी तरफ न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचने बेचने की चिंता भी सता रही है। कारण कि जिले में जितना उत्पादन हुआ है खरीद का लक्ष्य कम निर्धारण किया गया है। इसको लेकर विधानसभा सत्र में ही विपक्ष धान खरीद का लक्ष्य बढ़ाने की मांग कर रहा था ताकि न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य का लाभ प्रत्येक किसानों को मिल सके।

इसी बीच रामगढ़ के राजद विधायक ने बिहार सरकार के सहकारिता मंत्री को पत्र लिख धान खरीद का लक्ष्य बढ़ाने की मांग किया और कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने पूरे बिहार के लिए 30 लाख मेट्रिक टन धान खरीद का जो लक्ष्य रखा है इससे सभी किसानों से धान सरकार नहीं खरीद पाएगी। इसलिए 30 लाख मेट्रिक टन के बजाय 50 लाख मेट्रिक टन धान खरीद का लक्ष्य रखा जाए।

3.60 लाख एमटी धान की खरीद होगी
पहले कैमूर जिले से 2.40 लाख मेट्रिक टन धान की खरीद की जानी थी, लेकिन अब कैमूर जिले का लक्ष्य 3.60 लाख मेट्रिक टन कर दिया गया है। रामगढ़ विधायक सुधाकर सिंह ने बताया कि अभी भी धान खरीद का सिस्टम ठीक नहीं है। चुकी कैमूर जिले में जीतने प्रखंड है सभी प्रखंड का उत्पादन क्षमता अलग-अलग है। ऐसे में सरकार और प्रशासन को चाहिए कि प्रखंड और पंचायतवार उत्पादन क्षमता के हिसाब से धान की खरीद करें।

बहुतेरे प्रखण्ड ऐसे जहां के इलाके में बम्पर उपज
जिले में कुछ ऐसे प्रखंड हैं जहां धान और गेहूं का उत्पादन क्षमता काफी कम है और, वहां के किसानों से 90% न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदारी हो सकती है। लेकिन बहुत प्रखंड ऐसे हैं जिसमें दुर्गावती, रामगढ़, मोहनिया, कूदरा, भभुआ, चांद व रामपुर जहां उपज अधिक है। ऐसे में पंचायतवार उपज का आकलन कर धान खरीद का लक्ष्य निर्धारित करें तो सभी किसानों से धान की खरीद न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर हो सकता है।

किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति काफी दयनीय है
ऐसे में अब जब कैमूर जिले में धान खरीद 1.20 लाख मेट्रिक बढ़ा है तो सभी किसानों से धान की खरीद न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर समितियां करें और प्रशासनिक महकमा निगरानी करें चुकी किसान पहले से ही कर्ज में डूबे हुए हैं उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति काफी दयनीय है। सभी को मालूम है कि देश के जीडीपी में कृषि का 16% प्रतिशत योगदान है तो 45% लोगों को कृषि ही रोजगार देता है। जिस दिन खेती किसानी खत्म हो जाएगी।

अधिप्राप्ति के दावे खोखले दिख रहे
किसानों की मानें तो सरकार के द्वारा शत-प्रतिशत धान अधिप्राप्ति के दावे तो किये जा रहे है, लेकिन धरातल पर दिख कुछ और रहा है। सरकार के द्वारा धान खरीद का जो लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है उससे तिगुना अधिक धान की उपज हो रही है। जबकि धान अधिप्राप्ति का लक्ष्य हर साल की उपज के अनुसार निर्धारित करनी चाहिए। किसानों ने सरकारी सिस्टम पर सवाल उठाते हुए बताया की अगर सरकार उपज के अनुसार धान अधिप्राप्ति का लक्ष्य निर्धारित करती तो किसानों को उनके उपज की उचित मूल्य मिलने की उम्मीद रहती।

किसानों को होगा दो तरफा मुनाफा
जिले में धान खरीद का लक्ष्य 1.20 लाख एमटी बढ़ा है। इससे किसानों को दो तरफा मुनाफा होने की उम्मीद है। जिले में 3लाख 60 हज़ार मेट्रिक टन धान की खरीद पैक्स समितियां पूरे पारदर्शिता के साथ करेंगी। लक्ष्य बढ्ने से किसानों को दरअसल दो तरफा मुनाफा होने की उम्मीद है।

रामाश्रय राम, जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी, कैमूर

