14 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए:वनरक्षक के लिए 6718 परीक्षार्थी होंगे शामिल

भभुआ27 मिनट पहले
  • वनपाल के लिए 2956 परीक्षार्थी होंगे शामिल

केंद्रीय चयन परिषद द्वारा आयोजित वनरक्षी और वनपाल की लिखित परीक्षा के लिए जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी द्वारा 14 दिसंबर को सभी सेंटर सुपरिटेंडेंट के साथ मीटिंग की जाएगी। इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी सूर्यनारायण ने बताया कि आगामी 16 दिसंबर को वनरक्षी पद के लिए लिखित परीक्षा होगी। इसके लिए जिले में 14 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए जा चुके हैं।

परीक्षा केंद्र पर आवश्यक सुविधाओं की समीक्षा के लिए केंद्र अधीक्षकों के साथ मीटिंग की जाएगी। वनरक्षक की परीक्षा दो पालियों में आयोजित होगी। जिसमें पहली पाली में 3359 और दूसरी पाली में भी 3359 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। इस प्रकार वनरक्षी पद की लिखित परीक्षा में 6718 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। इसके अलावे 20 दिसंबर को वनपाल पद के लिए लिखित परीक्षा होगी।

यह परीक्षा एक पाली में आयोजित होगी। जिसमें 2956 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। परीक्षा को लेकर आवश्यक तैयारियां पूरी की जा चुकी हैं। केंद्रीय चयन परिषद द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए जिले में दोनों ही पदों के लिए आयोजित होने वाली परीक्षा को पारदर्शी और कदाचार मुक्त संपन्न कराया जाएगा।

