पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पनप रहा आक्रोश:चौगाई में अबतक धान की खरीदारी शुरू नहींं होने से किसानों की बढ़ी परेशानी

चौगाई6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धान की कटनी लगभग पूरी हो चुकी, मौसम साफ रहने के धान में नमी भी काफी कम है
  • बिचौलियों को औने पौने दाम पर बेचने को मजबूर है किसान
  • धान अधिप्राप्ति शुरू नहींं होने के कारण किसानों में आक्रोश
  • धान की कटनी लगभग पूरी हो चुकी, मौसम साफ रहने के धान में नमी भी काफी कम है

राज्य सरकार ने 15 नवंबर से ही धान की खरीद के लिए समय निर्धारित किया है। किसानों का कहना है कि इस बार मौसम ने भी बखूबी साथ दिया। धान का पैदावार भी बढ़िया हुआ। धान की कटनी लगभग पूरी हो चुकी है। मौसम साफ रहने के कारण धान में नमी भी काफी कम है। यदि सरकारी स्तर पर ससमय खरीद शुरू हो जाती तो किसानों को रवी की बुआई में मदद मिलती। वहीं घरों में होने वाले मांगलिक कार्यों में भी परेशानी नहींं होगी।

चौगाई के किसान नेता सीताराम सिंह ने बताया कि यदि हम लोग धान अधिप्राप्ति के चक्कर में फंसे रहे तो रबी फसल भी चौपट हो जायेगी। ऐसी स्थित में बिचौलियों के हाथों औने-पौने दामों पर धान बेचने को मजबूरी है। किसान बिचौलियों के हाथों 12 सौ से 13 सौ रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की दर से धान बेच रहे हैं। जबकि सरकार द्वारा 1850 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए दर निर्धारित की है।

किसानों की बढ़ी परेशानी : कागजी कार्रवाई कर रही सरकार

चौगाई के किसान प्रताप नारायण सिंह सहित दर्जनो किसानो ने बताया कि सरकारी स्तर पर धान अधिप्राप्ति सिर्फ खानापूर्ति रह गयी है। सिर्फ यह नाम और दिखावे की वस्तु रह गई है। किसानो का धान खेतो मे पड़ा है।किसान विवश और लाचार नजरो से कभी पैक्स की और दौड़ लगा रहे है और कभी सरकार के आदेशों को अखबार के माध्यम से पढ़ रहे है। लेकिन अब विवश होकर ये किसान औने पौने दाम पर बिचौलिए को बेचने पर विवश है। इसपर सरकार गहरी चिंतन करना चाहिए तब जाकर कोई समाधान निकल सकता है।

किसान करवा लें ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन

प्रखंड सहकारिता पदाधिकारी अमित सिन्हा ने बताया कि धान अधिप्राप्ति अभी नहीं हो सकती। क्योंकि विधानसभा के चुनाव होने के कारण आचार संहिता लगा हुआ था। वहीं इन्होने कहा कि किसानों को ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करवा लेना चाहिए। अभी तक चौगाई पंचायत से मात्र सात किसानो ने ही ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करवाया है।

जब तक ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण नहींं होगा तब तक किसानों का धान नहींं लिया जा सकता। अब सवाल यह उठता है की अगर पैक्स के द्बारा धान नहीं लिया जाऐगा तो किसानो के लिए सरकार द्बारा कोई स्थानापन्न व्यवस्था करनी चाहिए।ताकि इन किसानो के मेहनत और परिश्रम का सही भुगतान हो सके।

बहाने बनाकर किसान टरका दिए जा रहे : चौगाई के किसान रंजीत सिंह राणा कहते हैं कि हर बार चौगाई में किसानों के द्वारा खरीदे जाने वाले धान को रखने के लिए गोदाम नहींं होने का बहाना बनाकर विभाग महीनों धान की खरीद नहींं कर पाता है। यह सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है कि जल्द से जल्द कम से कम लीज पर गोदाम की व्यवस्था करके हम जैसे किसानों का और जिनका धान कट करके खलिहान में पड़ा है।सरकार जल्द से जल्द इस धान की खरीदारी की शुरुआत करें।

उन्होंने कहा एक तरफ देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने की बात करते हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ इन किसानों के साथ ऐसा सौतेला व्यवहार क्यों होता है। हर बार इन किसानों का धान तब लिया जाता है। जब बिचौलिए पूरी तरह से बाजार के धान को खरीद लेते हैं। इन किसानों का धान जैसे ही तैयार हो जाता है। अगले फसल की बुआई के लिए इनको चिंता होने लगती है। अगर सरकार समय पर इनका धान ले लेती तो यह किसान बिचौलियों को बेचने को मजबूर नहींं होते।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें