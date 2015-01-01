पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेपरवाही:रामगढ़ में कार्रवाई से बेफिक्र किसान कृषि फार्म के पास ही खेतों में जला रहे पराली

रामगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • खेती को विकसित करने व कृषि फार्म से किसानों को जागरूक करने का है उद्देश्य

प्रशासन के द्वारा खेतों में पराली जलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है, लेकिन रामगढ़ प्रखण्ड मुख्यालय के कृषि फार्म से सटे ही किसान खेतो में फसल के अवशेष(पराली) को जला सरकार के आदेश को ठेंगा दिखा रहे हैं। खेतो में पराली जलाने से जहां वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा है।

वहीं भूमि की उर्वरक क्षमता कम हो रही है। खेतों की उर्वरा क्षमता कम न हो इसको ले सरकार के द्वारा फरमान जारी करते हुए पराली जलाने पर रोक लगाई गई। प्रशासन के द्वारा सख्त कदम उठाए गए कृषि विभाग के कर्मियों को जिम्मेवारी दी गई पराली जलाने वालो को चिन्हित कर कार्रवाई करें बावजूद इसके प्रखण्ड क्षेत्र के कई इलाके में पराली जलाई जा रही है।

हालांकि कृषि विभाग के द्वारा पंचायत स्तर पर किसानों को जागरूक कर पराली जलाने से पर्यावरण व भूमि की उपजाऊ शक्ति को कम होने की जानकारी दी जाती है, लेकिन खेतों में पराली न जलानी पड़े इसके लिए किसानों को उचित संसाधन की ब्यवस्था नही की जाती।किसान थक हारकर खेतों में पराली जलाने पर मजबूर हो जाते हैं।
15 दिसम्बर तक गेहूं बुआई करने का उचित समय माना जाता है
फसल अवशेष (पराली) को खेतों से समय से नष्ट नही करने पर गेहू की खेती प्रभावित होने लगती है। बता दें कि गेहू की अच्छी उपज के लिए 15 नवंबर से 15 दिसम्बर के बीच गेहू की बुआई करने का उचित समय माना जाता है।नवंबर से धान की कटाई शुरु हो जाती है।जिन खेतो में अधिक नमी होती है धान की फसल तैयार होने के बाद भी समय से कटाई नही हो पाती।

लिहाजा किसान खेत को गेहू की बुआई के लिए तैयार नही कर पाते। ऐसी स्थिति में खेत को उखड़ने का डर बना रहता है। किसानों के सामने एक तरफ समय से खेत को खाली कर गेहू की बुआई की चिंता सताती है तो वहीं समय से धान की कटाई कर उपज के भंडारण करने की ताकि मौसम खराब होने से पहले गेहू की बुआई प्रभावित हो न ही धान की कटाई ऐसे में समय से गेहू बुआई करने के लिए पराली को जलाने के सिवा कोई दूसरा रास्ता नही दिखता।
फसल अवशेष को भूमि में खाद के रूप में परिवर्तन करें किसान
दूसरी तरफ प्रखण्ड क्षेत्र के किसानों का कहना है कि सरकार रवि व खरीफ दोनों फसलों के अवशेष को जलाने पर रोक लगाने का फरमान तो जारी कर देती है, लेकिन किसान फसल अवशेष को भूमि में खाद के रूप में कैसे परिवर्तन करें। इसके उचित प्रबंध नही किये जाते। सरकार के द्वारा कुछ कृषि यंत्रों को खरीदने पर अनुदान देने की बात कही जाती है, लेकिन अनुदान भी दिखावा जैसा हो होता है।

किसानों ने बताया कि सरकार पराली को खाद के रूप में परिवर्तन करने के संसाधन का बंदोबस्त करे तो कोई किसान खेतो में पराली नही जलाता। कृषि विभाग को चाहिए कि किसानों के प्रति तुगलकी फरमान जारी करने से पहले समुचित संसाधन की ब्यवस्था करनी चाहिए ताकि धान की कटनी खत्म होने के बाद समय से गेहू की बुआई की जा सके।
पराली जलाने पर आईडी को लॉक कर योजनाओं के लाभ से वंचित किया जाएगा
खेतों में पराली जलाने से भूमि की उर्वरा शक्ति कमजोर होती है। विभाग के द्वारा पराली जलाने पर पूरी तरह प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। पराली जलाने वाले किसानों को कोई भी अनुदान नही दिया जाएगा। फसल की कटाई करने के बाद किसान धान के अवशेष (पुआल) को इकट्ठा कर पशुओं का चारा बना सकता है या रोटावेटर से खेत मे जुताई कर मिट्टी को उपजाऊ बना सकता है। कृषि फार्म से सटे खेतों में पराली जलाने का मामला मेरे संज्ञान में नही था। जानकारी मिली है। संबंधित पंचायत के कर्मचारी से जांच कराई जाएगी। जिन किसान के द्वारा खेत में पराली जलाई गई है उनके आईडी को लॉक कर सरकारी योजनाओं के लाभ लेने से बंचित किया जाएगा अब तक रामगढ़ प्रखण्ड में सात लोगो पर कार्यवाई की जा चुकी है। -जितेंद्र कुमार, प्रखण्ड कृषि पदाधिकारी

