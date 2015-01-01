पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेलगाम शिकारी:नुआंव में अज्ञात शिकारियों ने नीलगाय को मारी गोली, इलाज के दौरान मौत

नुआंवएक घंटा पहले
  • नुआंव थाना के महरो गांव की घटना, अज्ञातों के विरुद्ध एफआईआर

वन प्राणियों को लीलते मनुष्य के लालच ने इनके अस्तित्व पर संकट उत्पन्न कर दिया है।बिहार यूपी की सीमा को विभाजित करने वाली कर्मनाशा नदी के इस पार बिहार की सीमा वाले तराई क्षेत्र में विचरने वाले वन प्राणियों के शिकार पर नदी के उस पार यूपी के कमसार नाम से जाने जाने वाला क्षेत्र के शिकारियों की बराबर नजर रहती है।जिसमे अवकाश पर घर आये सेना व पुलिस के जवान भी शामिल होते है।

रामगढ़ में नीलगाय घोड़रज व हिरण का शिकार करते पकड़े जाने पर ये जेल भी भेजे जा चुके है।हांलाकि अधिकतर ये बच निकलने में कामयाब हो जाने के कारण ये वारदात को अंजाम देने से बाज नहीआ रहे है।मामला नुआंव के महरो गांव की है।जहाँ अहले सुबह अज्ञात शिकारियों की गोली से जख्मी नीलगाय गांव के गली में घायल अवस्था मे मिली।उसके जबड़े में गोली लगी थी।

सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता संजय यादव ने नुआंव थाना को दी जानकारी : गांव के युवा सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता संजय यादव ने नुआंव थाना को इसकी जानकारी देते हुये वन विभाग को सूचित किया।इसके बाद घटना स्थल पर वनरक्षी संतोष कुमार व मनीष पटेल ट्रेकर गार्ड विजयमल,राकेश,उमेश व जवाहर राम के साथ घटना स्थल पर पहुच नुआंव पशु अस्पताल से चिकित्सको की टीम बुलाकर नीलगाय की इलाज शुरू करवाई, लेकिन इलाज के क्रम में उसकी मौत हो गई।

इसके बाद वन विभाग की टीम शव को लेकर अपने साथ चली गई।वनरक्षी संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि अज्ञात के विरुद्ध प्रथमिकी दर्ज कर पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद नीलगाय को जमीन दोज कर दिया जाएगा।

प्रकृति की शोभा बढ़ाने वाले जानवर विलुप्त हो जायेंगे

बुद्धिजीवी वर्ग का कहना है कि जंगली जानवर प्रकृति की शोभा है। वन्य पर्यावरण विभाग के द्वारा जंगली जानवरों को संरक्षित रखने की बात कही जाती है।लाखों रुपये खर्च किये जाते है बावजूद इसके जंगली जानवरों की रक्षा नही हो पा रही है। शिकार करने वालो पर ठोस कार्यवाई नही की गई तो आने वाले दिनों में प्रकृति की शोभा बढ़ाने वाले जंगली जानवर विलुप्त हो जायेगे। प्रशासन से जंगली जानवरों की हत्या कर मांस का शिकार करने वालो पर कठोर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।

