सड़क हादसा:टेंपो पलटने से रामगढ़ में यूपी पुलिस का जवान घायल, रेफर

रामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • मोहनिया से रामगढ़ जा रहा था यूपी पुलिस

क्षेत्र के रामगढ़ मोहनिया पथ के पेट्रोल पंप के समीप टैंपू पलटने से यूपी पुलिस का जवान घायल हो गया।जबकि एक कि हालत गंभीर देख डॉक्टरों ने बेहतर इलाज के लिए बनारस रेफर कर दिया। घटना शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 8 बजे की बताई गई है।

मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक ग़ाज़ीपुर जिला के फुफुआव निवासी अली हसन खान का पुत्र दिलशाद अहमद जो कि यूपी पुलिस का जवान बताया जाता है।इलाहाबाद क्राइम ब्रांच में कार्यरत हैं वह दफ्तर के सरकारी काम से बंगाल गया था।

बंगाल से आने के क्रम में रामगढ़ के रास्ते टेम्पू पर सवार हो अपने गांव फुफआव जा रहा था, इसी दौरान रामगढ़ पहुंचने से पहले पेट्रोल पंप के समीप टेंपो अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। जिस वजह से यूपी पुलिस के जवान समेत अन्य लोग घायल हो गए।

घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद रामगढ़ थाना अध्यक्ष राजीव रंजन सिंह घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर घायलों को रेफ़रल अस्पताल रामगढ़ भेजवाये। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद गंभीर रूप से घायल सिपाही व अन्य को बनारस रेफर कर दिया गया।

