बड़हरा:ध्यान करते समय प्रभु में ही सभी लोकों का ध्यान करना चाहिए : जीयर स्वामी

कैमूर3 घंटे पहले
  • भगवान के मुख की पूजा करने का मतलब अग्नि का पूजन, रोम की पूजा का मतलब वृक्ष तथा नाड़ी की पूजा से नदियों की पूजा मानी जा सकती है

बुधवार से एकवना गांव में श्री जीयर स्वामी जी महाराज ने प्रवचन शुरु हुआ। अपने उपदेश में बोले कि शुकदेव जी महाराज ने बताया कि मंगलाचरण का मतलब होता है मंगल करना। जैसे की किसी का विवाह हो रहा हो उसकी भूत, भविष्य, वर्तमान की कामना करना ही मंगलाचरण है। इसके लिए पितरों को गीत गाकर, ऋषियों, भगवान, देवता को गोहराना ही मंगलाचरण होता है।

इसी प्रकार श्री शुकदेवजी ने भी बाद में मंगलाचरण किया कि जो मैं कह रहा हूं, उससे समाज में परिवार में जो सुनने वाला हो उसका मंगल हो। इसीलिए मंगलाचरण किया जाता है। चाहे भजन के रूप में हो स्तुति के रूप में हो। शुकदेवजी ने परीक्षित को बताया कि जो अच्छे सदाचारी ब्रह्मण हो उसे भगवान का मुख बताया गया है।

भगवान के मुख का पूजा करने का मतलब अग्नि का पूजन, रोम का पूजा का मतलब वृक्ष तथा नाड़ी का पूजा से नदियों का, श्वास जो है भगवान का वायु है। भगवान की गति जो है संसार का महायज्ञ का फल मिल गया। भगवान के नेत्र के ध्यान का मतलब अंतरिक्ष का ध्यान कर लिया। उनकी पलकों का ध्यान का मतलब उनकी पलकों का ध्यान करना है। भगवान के पैर के तलवे को ध्यान करते हुए यह मानना चाहिए कि यह पाताल लोक है।
पैर के अग्र भाग रसातल लोक, दोनों एडी का ध्यान का मतलब महातल का दर्शन, जांघों के ध्यान का मतलब महीतल लोक का दर्शन। दोनों पेंडुली का दर्शन परासर लोक की पूजा, घुटनों का दर्शन सुतल लोक का दर्शन, नाभी का दर्शन करने का मतलब हमने आकाश का, भगवान के वक्षस्थल का पूजा करने का मतलब स्वर्गलोक का दर्शन कर लिया। मुख का दर्शन करने का मतलब जन लोक, ललाट का दर्शन करने का मतलब तपोलोक का दर्शन, सिरोभाग का दर्शन सत् लोक है।
नारायण की पूजामात्र से ही सारे संसार का तीर्थ हो सकता है संभव: जीयर स्वामी ने प्रवचन में आगे कहा कि भगवान की भुजा की पूजा करने का मतलब इन्द्र के, कान का ध्यान करने का मतलब दिशा का पूजन, इस प्रकार भगवान के अंगों का ध्यान करने से अलग अलग लोकों के परिक्रमा करने का फल प्राप्त होता है। यदि सारे दुनिया के तीर्थ व्रत देवी देवता की पूजा करने की क्षमता नही है तो केवल एक मात्र भगवान नारायण की पूजा कर लिया। तो तैंतीस कोटि देवता हैं। सभी देवताओं को सातों लोक की आराधना कर लिया।

