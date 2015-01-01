पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवक गया से बरामद:प्रेम प्रसंग के मामले में अपहृत हुआ युवक गया से बरामद

काको2 घंटे पहले
स्थानीय थाने की पुलिस ने गया शहर में छापेमारी कर कथित रूप से अपहृत हुए एक युवक को बरामद कर लिया है। घटना के संबंध में बताते चलें कि बुधवार की शाम पहल बीघा निवासी विकास कुमार काको बाजार से अचानक गायब हो गया था। परिजनों के द्वारा खोजबीन के बाद काको थाने में उसके अपहरण कर लिए जाने की शिकायत करते हुए एक आवेदन दिया गया था। आवेदन में उसके एक लड़की के साथ प्रेम प्रसंग का जिक्र करते हुए लड़की के परिजनो पर अपहरण में शामिल होने की आशंका भी व्यक्त की गई थी।

आवेदन मिलते ही पुलिस ने बैज्ञानिक तरीके से अनुसंधान के तहत उसका मोबाइल लोकेशन से उसे पता किया तो उसका लोकेशन गया शहर में मिला। पुलिस ने तुरंत एक टीम का गठन कर विकास को गया शहर से बरामद कर लिया। पूछताछ के क्रम में उसने बताया कि कुछ लोग उसका अपहरण कर गया शहर ले गए तथा वहां उसे छोड़ दिया। पुलिस अपहृत युवक के बयान तथा अन्य संभावित बिंदुओं पर मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

