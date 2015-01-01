पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनता दरबार:काको और हुलासगंज में भी लोगों की समस्या का किया गया समाधान

काकोएक घंटा पहले
स्थानीय थाना में आयोजित साप्ताहिक जनता दरबार में तीन मामलों का निष्पाकुमार ने की जबकि सहायक की भूमिका थानाध्यक्ष अक्षयवर सिंह ने निभाई। सीओ दिनेश कुमार ने बताया कि पूर्व से लंबित भूमि विवाद से संबंधित तीन मामले की सुनवाई के उपरांत समाधान किया गया जबकि आज आए तीन अन्य मामले स्थल जांच के लिए भेज दिए गए।

हुलासगंज | जनता दरबार में अंचलाधिकारी अरुण कुमार के नेतृत्व में जनता दरबार का आयोजन किया गया। दरबार में जमीन जायदाद एवं नली गली विवाद से संबंधित मामलों की सुनवाई की गई। दोनों पक्षों ने अपने अपने पक्ष में साक्ष्य प्रस्तुत किए। इसी आधार पर जांच के उपरांत पांच में से तीन मामलों का मौके पर निष्पादन कर दिया गया। शेष मामलों को अगली तिथि पर कागजातों के साथ उपस्थित होने का आदेश दिया गया।

