अनदेखी:काको छोटकी पनिहास को कायाकल्प का इंतजार, जलस्रोत में गंदगी का अंबार

काको4 घंटे पहले
  • सौंदर्यीकरण करने का जिलाधिकारी ने दिया भरोसा, कहा- चुनाव की वजह से रूका है काम
  • मनोरम दिखने वाला यह जलाशय कभी मछली उत्पादन का भी एक बड़ा स्रोत था

प्रखंड क्षेत्र स्थित अमन पार्क के समीप सैकड़ों एकड़ में फैले काको के छोटी पनिहास के नाम से प्रचलित एक बड़े पोखर की स्थिति इन दिनों अत्यंत दयनीय है। एक जमाने में कभी जल संचयन के बड़े स्रोत माने जाने वाले सिंचाई के लिए इस महत्वपूर्ण स्रोत की हालत जन प्रतिनिधियों की उपेक्षा का शिकार हो रहा है।

खासकर जल जीवन हरियाली के चर्चित जमाने में भी इस पनिहास की थकी हालत आश्चर्य पैदा कर रही है। दरअसल मनोरम से दिखने वाला यह जलाशय कभी व्यावसायिक दृष्टिकोण से मछली उत्पादन का भी एक बड़ा स्रोत था लेकिन आज यहां चारो ओर गंदगी का अंबार लगा है। पानी के ऊपर जलकुम्भियों का मकड़जाल फैला है।
देखभाल के अभाव में एक भी पौधा सुरक्षित नहीं रह सका
हालांकि इस पनिहास पर जिलाधिकारी की नजर बनी है, लेकिन अब तक इसका कायाकल्प नहीं हो सका है। ज़िला सृजन दिवस के अवसर पर जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार, तत्कालीन एसपी सहित लगभग ज़िला प्रशासन की पूरी टीम ने यहां पर आठ हज़ार पौधे भी लगाए थे लेकिन बाद में देखभाल के आभाव में एक भी पौधा सुरक्षित नहीं रह सका। हालांकि तब जिलाधिकारी ने छोटी पनिहांस और अमन पार्क के जीर्णोद्धार और सौन्दर्यकरण की घोषणा की थी। तब यहां के लोगों को उनसे उम्मीद भी बंधी थी लेकिन अब तक इसका कायाकल्प नहीं हो सका है।

लाेग डीएम से मिलकर लगाएंगे कायाकल्प की गुहार
स्थानीय निवासी मुनव्वर अहमद गुड्डू ने कहा कि यहां के लोग शीघ्र ही पुन: जिलाधिकारी से मिलकर इस महत्वपूर्ण जलस्रोत के कायाकल्प करने की गुहार लगाएंगे। स्थानीय लोगों ने कहा कि जल संचयन का यह मनोरम व खूबसूरत स्रोत जिले के जल जीवन हरियाली का एक बेहतर व शानदार मॉडल बन सकता है। यहां सालो भर पानी का स्टॉक रखकर यहां वोटिंग बैगरह की सुविधा पर्यटकों को खींच सकती है।

काको पनिहास का शीघ्र ही सौंदर्यीकरण कराया जाएगा। यह जिला प्रशासन की प्राथमिकता सूची में है। दरअसल कोरोना की वजह से लॉकडाउन व उसके बाद चुनाव की व्यस्तता से वहां अब तक सौंदर्यीकरण का काम शुरू नहीं हो सका है। अगले कुछ दिनों में पनिहास को जल जीवन हरियाली के तहत मॉडल स्वरूप प्रदान किया जाएगा। संबंधित अधिकारियों को इस संबंध में दिशा निर्देश दिए गए हैं। -नवीन कुमार, डीएम, जहानाबाद

