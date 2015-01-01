पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुसाइड:दरभंगा जिले में तैनात घटकन की महिला पुलिसकर्मी के पति का शव बधार से बरामद

काको3 घंटे पहले
  • परिवारिक कलह में आत्महत्या की आशंका, सुसाइड नोट भी बरामद

काको थाना के नगवां गांव के बधार में शनिवार की अहले सुबह एक अधेड़ का शव मिलने से इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। स्थानीय लोगों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सुबह में खेती के काम को निकले ग्रामीणों की नजर शव पड़ी तो उन्होंने इसकी सूचना अन्य लोगों को दी। सूचना के बाद मौके पर ग्रामीणों की भीड़ जुट गई। तत्पश्चात किसी ने स्थानीय थाना को भी इसकी सूचना दे दी। घटना की सुचना मिलते ही थानाध्यक्ष अक्षयवर सिंह दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

मृतक की शिनाख्त घटकन गांव निवासी महेंद्र सिंह के 50 वर्षीय पुत्र राकेश कुमार उर्फ महादेव महतो के रूप में की गई है। घटनास्थल पर से जहरीले कीटनाशक सल्फास की गोली, पानी बोतल एवं सुसाइड नोट भी बरामद हुआ है। थानाध्यक्ष के अनुसार शुक्रवार की शाम मृतक के पुत्र ने थाने को सूचित किया था कि उसके पिता ज़हर खाने की बात कर रहे हैं, जिसके फलस्वरूप चौकीदार को उनके घर भेजा गया था लेकिन तब तक मृतक घर से कहीं निकल चुका था।

दरभंगा जिले में एक थाने में सिपाही के पद पर पदस्थापित है मृतक की पत्नी
इधर ग्रामीणों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक की पत्नी दरभंगा जिले में एक थाने में सिपाही के पद पर कार्यरत है। हालांकि आधिकारिक रूप से मृत्यु का कारण संवाद प्रेषण तक पूर्णतः स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया था लेकिन स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि घरेलू विवाद में अधेड़ ने ज़हर खा कर आत्महत्या की है। कई लोग घटना के बारे में अलग-अगल तरीके की बातें कर रहे थे। अधिकांश मौत के पीछे पारिवारिक विवाद बता रहे हैं। कुछ लोगों को यह भी कहना था कि मृतक के पिता ने लगभग दस वर्ष पूर्व सात कट्ठा जमीन अपने नाम से खरीदा था ताकि वह अपनी बेटी की शादी कर सकें।

