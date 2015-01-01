पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा कार्य:महिलाओं के बीच किया गया कंबल का वितरण

काराकाट3 घंटे पहले
प्रखण्ड के शहरी गांव में सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अवधेश राम की ओर से जरूरतमंद महिलाओं के बीच कम्बल का वितरण किया गया। कम्बल वितरण का कार्य सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अवधेश राम की ओर से किया गया।

कम्बल वितरण का कार्य बीडीओ सिद्धार्थ कुमार व थानाध्यक्ष अनिल प्रसाद के द्वारा किया गया। मौके पर बीडीओ ने कहा कि सर्दी मे ठिठुरते गरीब असहाय लोगों के बीच कम्बल वितरण का कार्य कर एहसास दिला दिया कि मानवता अभी खत्म नही हुई है। आज भी एक दूसरे के दर्द को समझने वाले लोग है।

इस तरह के कार्य करने से इंसान को न सिर्फ दुआओं मिलता है बल्कि समाज में एक अच्छी सूचना भी जाति है। लाभुकों में शामिल सीमा कुवंर, रूखा खातून, ज्ञानती कुंवर व मालती कुवंर सहित अन्य महिला हाथ मे कम्बल पाकर धन्यवाद भी दिया।

