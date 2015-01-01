पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन:गोवर्धन पूजा को लेकर हुआ सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम

काराकाट3 घंटे पहले
गोवर्धन पूजा के उपलक्ष्य में क्षेत्र के कुरुर गाव में पूजा समिति द्वारा सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कलाकारों द्वारा एक से बढ़कर एक प्रस्तुति से उपस्थित श्रोता खूब आनंदित हुए ।कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन पूर्व बीस सूत्री अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने फीता काट कर किया।

कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत गायक चंदन यादव ने गणेश बंदना से किया । इनका गीत कृष्ण हवे नारायण, करीहे सबके उद्धार पर लोगो ने जमकर लुफ्त उठाया। वही गायिका अनु पाण्डेय ने गोबर्धन व इंद्र मान मर्दन प्रसंग से जुड़े गीत लोगो ने प्रशंसा किया।

वहीं कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित श्रोताओं ने तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट से कलाकारों की हौसला का अफजाई भी कर रहे थे । कार्यक्रम के बीच बीच मे उदघोषक अनिल विश्वास ने अपनी जादुई आवाज में शेरो सायरी से लोगो को खूब लोटपोट किया।

पूजा समिति के अध्यक्ष सरोज यादव व शैलेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि इसके पूर्व पारंपरिक खेल कुश्ती व लंबी कूद की प्रतियोगिता का भी आयोजन किया, जिसमे कुल 36 ग्रामीण युवाओं ने भाग लिया। समाजसेवी योगेंद्र सिंह ने सम्मानित किया।

