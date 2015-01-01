पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:श्रमदान से बनी कच्ची सड़क के पक्कीकरण की मांग

काराकाट4 घंटे पहले
स्थानीय सांसद महाबली सिंह ने क्षेत्र भ्रमण के दौरान प्रखण्ड के महुअरी में ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं सुनी। इस दौरान काली मंदिर परिसर में ग्रामीणों ने गांव के लिए संपर्क पथ बनाने की मांग किया। साथ ही सांसद को बताया कि करथ राजवाहा से गांव के लिए कच्ची सड़क ग्रामीणों ने श्रमदान से बनवा लिया है। लेकिन बरसात के दिनों में उस पर पैदल चलना भी दूभर हो जाता है। ग्रामीणों ने सांसद मद से उस पर पक्कीकरण करवाने की मांग की। इस पर सांसद ने सड़क निर्माण निकट भविष्य में कराने का भरोसा दिलाया। वही दूसरी ओर संसार डिहरी गांव के सैकड़ों ग्रामीणों ने भी पुलिया को चौड़ीकरण करने व अवरोधक निर्माण करने का मांग पत्र सांसद को दिया।

