नारायण महायज्ञ:यज्ञ से देवत्व की होती है प्राप्ति : श्रीसुन्दर राज स्वामी

काराकाट3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • जगद्गुरु श्रीसुन्दर राज स्वामी जी ने प्रथम दिन अपने प्रवचन के दौरान कहा कि यज्ञ से देवत्व की प्राप्ति होता है

प्रखण्ड के अमौरा गांव में श्री त्रिदंडी स्वामी जी के शिष्य श्री सुंदर राज स्वामी जी के सानिध्य में चल रहे श्रीमहालक्ष्मी नारायण महायज्ञ में सैकड़ों महिला पुरूष श्रद्धालुओं ने यज्ञ के पहला दिन प्रवचन का आनंद लिया। जगद्गुरु श्रीसुन्दर राज स्वामी जी ने प्रथम दिन अपने प्रवचन के दौरान कहा कि यज्ञ से देवत्व की प्राप्ति होता है । तील, जव , घी आदि की आहुति देने से राष्ट्र की विपन्नता दूर होती है । विधि - विधान व शास्त्रानुसार यज्ञ करने से ही सर्वोत्तम फल का मनुष्य भागीदार होता है ।

श्रीकृष्ण ने भगवत गीता के माध्यम से मानव को मोक्ष प्राप्ति के लिए यज्ञ करने व कराने का संदेश दिया। सृष्टि के आदि में ब्रह्मदेव द्वारा यज्ञ करने पर परमात्मा का दर्शन उन्हें प्राप्त हुआ ।उन्होंने यज्ञ के दौरान आखिरी में किया गया हवन पर विशेष चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि इन्द्रादि देवताओं को तिल ,जव, घी आदि की आहुति देने पर राष्ट्र संपन्नता की ओर गतिशील होता है ।यानी हवनिए द्रव्यों से आहुति देने पर राष्ट्र से विपन्नता यानी दरिद्रता दूर होती है।संपन्नता समृद्धशाली यानी धन,वैभव पदों से सम्पन्न होकर देव मार्ग से होते हुए वैकुण्ठ को प्राप्त करते है। इसलिए सभी वेद ग्रंथो में यज्ञ की भूरी भूरी प्रसन्नता की गई है। त्रेता युग मे भी महर्षि विश्वामित्र द्वारा आयोजित यज्ञ का पतवार स्वयं मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्रीराम बने ।

वही द्वापर युग मे भी देवताओं की प्रसन्नता, राज्य व राष्ट्र की खुशहाली के लिए कई ऋषि- महर्षि द्वारा यज्ञ कराए जाने की बात शास्त्रों में बताया गया है ।साथ ही कहा कि आसुरी शक्ति से लोगों की रक्षा के बहाने श्रीकृष्ण ने लोगों को दर्शन दिया । स्वामी जी ने बताया कि यज्ञ में वेदी, मेखला , कुंड व नाभी का निर्माण प्रमाण के साथ शास्त्रानुकूल होना चाहिए । इससे क्रूर, क्रोधी व दानवी प्रवृति वाला व्यक्ति भी मित्रवत ब्यवहार को आतुर हो जाते है। वही दूसरी ओर बनारस काशी उत्तर प्रदेश से चल कर आए भागवत भूषण डॉ पुण्डरीक शास्त्री जी महाराज ने अपने प्रवचन के दौरान भागवत पुराण की महत्ता और मानव जीवन में भागवत की निष्ठा व जरूरत को बताते हुए कहा कि भागवत की कथा मानव को मानवतापूर्ण जीवन जीने की कला सिखाती है ।

