प्राथमिकी दर्ज:गोबर पाथने को लेकर उत्पन्न विवाद में मारपीट, प्राथमिकी दर्ज

काराकाट3 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के धर्मांगत परासी गांव में गोबर पाथने को लेकर दो पक्षो के बीच शुरू हुई विबाद में मारपीट हो गई । जिसमें दोनों पक्ष के दो महिला घायल हो गई । घायल शिवकुमारी देवी व मालती देवी का इलाज सीएचसी गोड़ारी में हुआ । जिसमें 5 महिलाओं समेत कुल 11 लोगों को अभियुक्त बनाया गया है । थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि गोरख राम व बिजेंद्र राम के परिवारों के बीच मारपीट हुई है । प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर मामले की छानबीन की जा रही है ।

