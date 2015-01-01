पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:महागठबंधन कार्यकर्ताओं ने काराकाट में दिया धरना

काराकाट2 दिन पहले
महागठबंधन के नेताओं द्वारा अपनी विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर प्रखण्ड कार्यालय के सामने धरना दिया। साथ ही आठ सूत्री मांगों को लेकर बीडीओ को मांग पत्र भी सौपा गया।धरना की अध्यक्षता भाकपा माले के अंचल सचिव राजेन्द्र सिंह व राजद के प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष उमेश सिंह के संयुक्त रूप से किया। धरना में शामिल लोग केंद्र सरकार के तीन कृषि बिल को किसान विरोधी व काला कानून बताते हुए इसे शीघ्र वापस लेने की मांग कर रहे थे ।

धरना के आखिरी में धरना में शामिल लोगों द्वारा आठ सूत्री मांग- पत्र बीडीओ को दिया गया । जिसमे काले तीन कृषि बिल वापस लेने, प्रस्तावित बिजली बिल 2020 वापस लेने, काराकाट में सरकारी स्तर पर किसानों की धान की खरीदारी की ब्यवस्था अविलम्ब करने, सरपंच द्वारा बनाए गए बनशावली के आधार पर एलपीसी निर्गत करने व शौचालय निर्माण की बकाया राशि का भुगतान कराने आदि मांग मुख्य रूप से शामिल किए गए हैं । धरनार्थियों में सरपंच कृष्णा सिंह,मनोज तिवारी, विकाश यादव , अवधेश सिंह, डॉ उपेन्द्र सिंह, पूर्व बीडीसी धर्मेंद्र सिंह, नागेंद्र सिंह, सहित महागठबंधन के कई नेता व कार्यकर्ता शामिल थे।

