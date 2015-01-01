पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:बनने के साथ ही उखड़ गई सड़क, जताई नराजगी

काराकाटएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सड़क में अनियमितता बर्दाश्त नही हुई और नराजगी वीडियो बना कर वायरल करते हुए वयां कर दिया

प्रखण्ड के दनवार पंचायत में मुख्यमंत्री सड़क योजना के तहत बनाई गई सड़क बनने के साथ ही उखड़ने लगा है । जिससे सड़क निर्माण कार्य मे भारी अनियमितता बरतने का आरोप ग्रामीणों द्वारा लगाया जा रहा है।उक्त सड़क एनएच 81 बडीहा - बिहटा पथ का सम्पर्क पथ सरैयां गांव का बताया जा रहा है ।उक्त सड़क के माध्यम से ही इब्राहिमपुर बितन टोला से सरैयां गांव के ग्रामीण भोजपुर जिला के बाजार या अन्य कार्य हेतु जाते है। ग्रामीण सरैया गाव निवासी पवन सिंह,सरोज सिंह,बितन टोला निवासी नन्द कुमार महतो, कृष्णा महतो ने सड़क निर्माण कार्य मे भारी अनियमितता का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि यह सड़क बनने के साथ ही उखड़ने लगा है। इतना ही नही लोगो को इस सड़क में अनियमितता बर्दाश्त नही हुई और नराजगी वीडियो बना कर वायरल करते हुए वयां कर दिया।

अलकतरा की जगह लगाया गया है जला मोबिल
आज कल इससे जुड़ी एक वीडिओ काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। वायरल वीडिओ में एक युवक इस सड़क की गट्टी हांथ से उखाड़ते दिख रहा है। अपने अन्य साथियों के संग स्थानीय विधायक संजय यादव, मुख्य मंत्री नीतीश कुमार व पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव को कोसते नजर आ रहा है। युवक वायरल वीडिओ में कह रहा है कि दो दिनों में ही सड़क उखड़ गया । इ बता दें कि इसका निर्माण कार्य कार्यपालक अभियंता ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग सासाराम -2 के द्वारा कराई गई है ।

थोड़ा सा हाथ लगाने से निकल जाता है गिट्‌टी
ग्रामीणों को इस बात का मलाल भी है कि जहा आजादी के बाद से उक्त गाव से जुड़े लोगों को सड़क नशीब नहीं हुआ था और हुआ भी तो चढ़ गई अनियमितता की भेंट। जबकि कुछ महीना पहले ही इस सड़क के निर्माण कार्य शुरू हुआ। जिसका निर्माण कार्य भी पूरी तरह नही किया गया। मजे की बात तो यह है कि सड़क बना भी तो किसी काम का नहीं। आज भी लोग महज एक सड़क को लेकर जहा विभागीय लोगों पर नराजगी है। वही नारकीय जीवन जीने पर भी विवश हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें