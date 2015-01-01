पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंचन:‘बेकार भइल कईल धइल’ नाटक का काराकाट में किया गया मंचन

काराकाट
छठ पूजा के उपलक्ष्य में देव मार्कण्डेय मंदिर परिसर में ग्रामीण कलाकारों द्वारा भोजपुरी नाटक ‘बेकार भइल कइल - धइल’ का सफल मंचन किया गया। कार्यक्रम की संचालन आनंद सिन्हा ने किया, जिसका उद्घाटन दिनारा के नव निर्वाचित विधायक विजय मंडल ने फीता काट कर किया। मौके पर विधायक ने लोगों से लोक आस्था के महा पर्व को आपसी सद्भाव,सामंजस्य व एकजुटता को प्रदर्शित करते हुए मनाने की अपील लोगो से की। नाटक में पात्रों की भूमिका का सराहना करते हुए नाटक के संदेश को अपनी निजी जिंदगी में उतारने की सलाह दी। समाजसेवी व ग्रामीण गिरिजा नंद मिश्र ने आगत अतिथियों का स्वागत किया। मौके पर पूर्व बीस सूत्री अध्यक्ष व जिला पार्षद प्रतिनिधि मनोज तिवारी, सरोज सिंह, सुनील कुमार, सिकन्दर सिंह व अंजनी कुमार सहित कई गणमान्य ग्रामीण व नाट्य प्रेमी थे।

