कटेया11 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड के पड़रिया पंचायत के मैनिडीह गांव में कृषि विभाग के द्वारा शनिवार को किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया। जिसका उद्घाटन मुखिया गौरी शंकर चौबे एवं प्रखंड कृषि तकनीकी प्रबंधक धर्मपाल ओझा के द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से फीता काटकर किया गया। आयोजित किसान चौपाल को संबोधित करते हुए प्रखंड कृषि तकनीकी प्रबंधक ने किसानों को सरकार प्रायोजित कृषि विभाग की विभिन्न योजनाओं के बारे में विस्तार पूर्वक जानकारी दी।

साथ ही जीरो टिलेज, जैविक खेती सहित वैज्ञानिक खेती किए जाने पर जोर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान आत्मा के माध्यम से समूह बनाकर कृषक उत्पाद संगठन के साथ-साथ मत्स्य पालन, मुर्गी पालन, बकरी पालन, उद्यान आदि के द्वारा अधिक लाभ अर्जित कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने किसानों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि किसान अपने खेतों में पुआल नहीं जलाएं बल्कि दवा का छिड़काव कर पुआल से खेतों में खाद बनाएं जो फसल के लिए काफी लाभदायक साबित होगा।

पैक्स व व्यापार मंडल में किसान बेंचे धान: चौपाल को संबोधित करते हुए कृषि समन्वयक आनंद कुमार राय ने कहा कि किसान अपने धान को पैक्स एवं व्यापार मंडल में सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित मूल्य पर बेच सकते हैं। इसके लिए किसानों को अलग से पंजीकरण कराने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी। पूर्व से कृषि विभाग मे डीबीटी के तहत पंजीकरण के आधार पर ही धान की बिक्री की जा सकती है।

जिसका भुगतान 48 घंटे के अंदर हो जाएगा। साथ ही प्रखंड, जिला एवं राज्य स्तर पर किसान पुरस्कार के संदर्भ में भी किसानों को जानकारी दी गयी। मौके पर मुख्य रूप से कृषि समन्वयक समर विजय राय, सहायक प्रखंड तकनीकी प्रबंधक अखिलेश गुप्ता, किसान सलाहकार सत्यप्रकाश गोड़, राधाकृष्ण चौबे, मनीन्द्र पांडेय, नागेंद्र प्रसाद शर्मा, किसान हरि शंकर चौबे, चंद्रभूषण गिरि, सुरेश चौबे, दिलीप चौबे, मंगरु यादव सहित तमाम लोग मौजूद थे।

