प्राथमिकी दर्ज:जमीन विवाद में मारपीट, 8 लोगों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज

कटेया6 घंटे पहले
थाने के गिरधर पोइया गांव में जमीनी विवाद में 12 नवंबर को हुई मारपीट मामले में दूसरे पक्ष ने भी प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। दूसरे पक्ष से गिरधर पोइया निवासी मिना देवी ने थाने में दिए आवेदन में आमोद सिंह सहित 8 लोगों के विरूद्ध आरोप लगाते हुए कही है कि 15 जून 2019 को उसने थाना क्षेत्र के छितैना गांव निवासी अशोक सिंह से जमीन लिखवायी थी जिस पर फुस व करकट से झोपड़ी बनाकर अपने मवेशियों को रखती थी। लेकिन बीच मे उसके पट्टीदार उस जमीन पर अपनी हिस्सेदारी का हक जता रहे थे। 12 नवंबर को उक्त सभी लोग गली गलौज करते हुए उसके बथान को उजाड़ने लगे। विरोध करने पर मारपीट कर घायल कर पीटा कर घायल कर दिया।पुलिस ने आवेदन के आधार पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर जांच कर रही है। इस मामले में प्रथम पक्ष से कलावती देवी के आवेदन के आधार पर पुलिस पहले ही प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर चुकी हैं।

मारपीट की घटना में दो लोग घायल
बैकुंठपुर। महम्मदपुर थाने के बसंत छपरा गांव में आपसी विवाद को लेकर हुई मारपीट की घटना में दो लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों में राहुल कुमार तथा धुरेंद्र राय शामिल हैं। जिनका इलाज सरकारी अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

