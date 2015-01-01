पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान चौपाल:किसान धान को पैक्स एवं व्यापार मंडल में ही बेचें

कटेया14 मिनट पहले
प्रखंड के बैरिया पंचायत अंतर्गत बैरिया गांव में कृषि विभाग के द्वारा मंगलवार को किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन बैरिया पंचायत के मुखिया बृजबिहारी कुशवाहा एवं प्रखंड कृषि तकनीकी प्रबंधक धर्मपाल ओझा के द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से फीता काटकर किया गया।

आयोजित किसान चौपाल को संबोधित करते हुए प्रखंड कृषि तकनीकी प्रबंधक धर्मपाल ओझा ने किसानों को सरकार प्रायोजित कृषि विभाग की विभिन्न योजनाओं के संदर्भ में विस्तार पूर्वक जानकारी दी गई। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान आत्मा के माध्यम से समूह बनाकर कृषक उत्पाद संगठन के साथ-साथ मत्स्य पालन, मुर्गी पालन, बकरी पालन, उद्यान आदि के द्वारा अधिक लाभ अर्जित कर सकते हैं। चौपाल को संबोधित करते हुए कृषि समन्वयक आनंद कुमार राय ने कहा कि किसान अपने धान को पैक्स एवं व्यापार मंडल में सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित मूल्य पर बेच सकते हैं। इसके लिए किसानों को अलग से पंजीकरण कराने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी। पूर्व से कृषि विभाग मे डीबीटी के तहत पंजीकरण के आधार पर ही धान की बिक्री की जा सकती है। जिसका भुगतान 48 घंटे के अंदर हो जाएगा।

बेहतर खेती करने वाले किसानों को किया जाएगा पुरस्कृत
साथ ही प्रखंड, जिला एवं राज्य स्तर पर किसान पुरस्कार के संदर्भ में भी किसानों को जानकारी दी गयी। मौके पर मुख्य रूप से सहायक तकनीकी प्रबंधक अखिलेश गुप्ता, कृषि समन्वयक आशुतोष कुमार सिंह, समर विजय राय, अमोद कुमार, किसान सलाहकार विजयकांत मिश्रा, राधाकृष्ण चौबे, शंभू कुमार शाह, अश्वनी कुमार मिश्रा,नागेन्द्र प्रसाद शर्मा सहित काफी संख्या में किसान मौजूद थे।

