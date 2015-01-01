पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेहत:नवजातों के सेहत का ध्यान रख मनायें दीपावली

कौआकोलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तेज आवाजों से कान पर पड़ता है बुरा असर,वायू प्रदूषण से होता है सांस व अन्य प्रकार की एलर्जी

दीपावली का त्यौहार हर्षोल्लास का होता है। इस खुशी के बीच हमें स्वयं, परिवार के सदस्यों व आसपास के लोगों के स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान भी रखना जरूरी है। विशेषकर ऐसे समय में जब घर या पास पड़ोस में गर्भवती महिलाएं, नवजात शिशु व बुजुर्ग हों, दीपावली का त्यौहार इस तरह से मनाया जाना चाहिए इन्हें बिल्कुल भी तकलीफ नहीं हो। तेज आवाजों से नवजात के कान पर पड़ता है बुरा असर : ऐसे समय में होने वाली आतिशबाजी के प्रति बहुत ही सर्तक रहते हुए नवजात शिशु को विशेष ध्यान रखा जाना चाहिए। ध्यान रहें कि पटाखों से होने वाली तेज आवाज और धुंए के कारण ध्वनि और वायु प्रदूषण का बुरा प्रभाव नवजात शिशु पर पड़ता है। आतिशबाजी में होने वाले धमाके नवजात के दिमाग सहित कान पर बुरा प्रभाव डालते हैं।आतिशबाजी से निकलने वाली हानिकारक गैस का असर उनकी श्वसन प्रक्रिया और आंख पर भी पड़ता है।

आतिशबाजी से निकलने वाले धुंए से होता है सांस व अन्य प्रकार की एलर्जी
मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ शिशुपाल राव ने बताया आतिशबाजी के धमाकों व इससे निकले धुंए के कारण बड़ी मात्रा में रसायनिक पदार्थों के वायु में मिलने से प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ जाता है। वायु में ऑक्सीजन की मात्रा कम हो जाती है। यह श्वसन प्रक्रिया को प्रभावित करता है। इससे दिल की धड़कन में उतार चढ़ाव होता है।इससे नवजात के दिमाग पर असर पड़ने की संभावना बहुत अधिक होती है। इसलिए नवजात को तेज आवाज से सुरक्षित रखना बेहद जरूरी है। साथ ही धुंए की वजह से आंखों व अन्य प्रकार की एलर्जी का खतरा भी रहता है। ध्यान रहें कि 50 डेसिबल से अधिक आवाज नवजात के सुनने की क्षमता को प्रभावित करता है। इससे छोटे बच्चों में चिड़चिड़ापन बढ़ जाता है।

त्यौहार के समय संक्रमण से बचाव के लिये भी करें ये उपाय
लोगों से आपसी मेल-मिलाप के वक्त शारीरिक दूरी का ध्यान रखें। हमेशा फेस मास्क का उपयोग करें। थोड़े-थोड़े समयांतराल बाद हाथों की सफाई साबुन-पानी या सैनिटाइजर से करते रहे। जहां-तहां थूकने से परहेज करें। बार-बार अपने नाक, कान, मुंह आदि को छूने से परहेज करें।

नवजात व छोटे बच्चों के प्रति एहतियात बरतना जरूरी
अपने आसपास पड़ोस के लोगों को पटाखों से होने वाले वायु व ध्वनि प्रदूषण के बारे में जागरूक करें। लोगों को फूल व दीप के साथ दीपावली उत्सव बनाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करें। नवजात शिशु के लिए घर से सबसे सुरक्षित जगह का चयन करें। छोटे बच्चों को पटाखों से होने वाले धमाकों से दूर रखने के लिए उन्हें घर में ही रखें। छोटे बच्चों के कानों को छिपाने के लिए टोपी या मफलर लगायें। बच्चों के कानों में ईयर प्लग नहीं लगायें। नवजात शिशु के पूरे आहार का ध्यान रखें ताकि उन्हें चिड़चिड़ापन नहीं हो। ​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें