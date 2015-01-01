पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:सीएस के औचक निरीक्षण में गायब मिले प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी

कौआकोल3 घंटे पहले
सीएस डॉ. विमल प्रसाद सिंह ने बुधवार को कौआकोल प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दरम्यान उन्होंने पीएचसी में विभिन्न वार्डों व कक्षों का निरीक्षण कर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया। निरीक्षण के दौरान कौआकोल पीएचसी के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ० रामप्रिय सहगल अनुपस्थित पाए गए, जिसके बाद सिविल सर्जन ने पीएचसी प्रभारी को फोन लगाकर जमकर फटकार लगाई। बता दें कि कौआकोल पीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. सहगल नालन्दा के राजगीर में निजी क्लिनिक चलाते हैं, जिसके कारण वे कौआकोल पीएचसी से हमेशा फरार ही रहते हैं।

वही पीएचसी में घटिया व्यवस्था को देखकर सीएस ने नाराजगी जताते हुए ड्यूटी पर मौजूद चिकित्सक एवं अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को जमकर फटकार लगाई तथा साफ सफाई पर विशेष ध्यान रखने को कहा। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सिंह ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य कार्यों में लापरवाही कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। उन्होंने कार्यों में लापरवाही बरतने वाले के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई करने की भी बात कही। साथ ही एनजीओ द्वारा नियुक्त स्वास्थ्य कर्मी को भी चेतावनी देते हुए तथा चिकित्सक को निर्देश देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि यदि कोई स्वास्थ्यकर्मी किसी भी तरह की कोई लापरवाही करते हैं तो उन्हें सूचना दें ताकि समय रहते कार्रवाई की जा सके।

