शपथ ली:सर्वोदय आश्रम सोखोदेवरा में कर्मियों ने ली भ्रष्टाचार से जंग लड़ने की शपथ

कौआकोल4 घंटे पहले
सतर्कता आयोग के निर्देश पर मनाए जा रहे सतर्कता जागरूकता सप्ताह के तहत गुरुवार को प्रखण्ड के कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र,ग्राम निर्माण मण्डल सर्वोदय आश्रम सोखोदेवरा में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर भ्रष्टाचार से जंग लड़ने की शपथ ली गई। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वरीय वैज्ञानिक डॉ० रंजन कुमार सिंह ने उपस्थित कर्मचारियों को भ्रष्टाचार नहीं करने एवं ईमानदारी पूर्वक कार्य करने की शपथ दिलाई तथा भ्रष्टाचार के दुष्परिणामों से अवगत करवाया।

उन्होंने कहा कि भ्रष्टाचार समाज के साथ साथ पूरे देश को खोखला कर रहा है। उन्होंने लोगों से सभी क्षेत्रों में सत्यनिष्ठा और पारदर्शिता लाने और उत्साह के साथ भ्रष्टाचार से लड़ने की उनकी प्रतिबद्धता को मजबूत बनाने की अपील की। कार्यक्रम के कोर्डिनेटर व केवीके के पशु वैज्ञानिक डॉ० धनन्जय कुमार ने कहा कि भ्रष्टाचार से उन्मूलन के लिए सरकार एवं नागरिक को मिलकर जागरूक होकर लड़ना होगा।

इस दरम्यान केवीके के वैज्ञानिकों एवं कर्मियों ने अपने जीवन में निष्पक्षता लाने व भ्रष्टाचार से दूर कैसे रहें,इसको लेकर एक परिचर्चा का भी आयोजन किया। मौके पर केवीके के वैज्ञानिक कल्पना सिन्हा, निरंजन सिंह, डॉ. जयवंत, विकास कुमार, रौशन, नीलम, अनिल, सुमिताप रंजन, शशिकांत कुमार, उदय कुमार, पिंटू पासवान, श्रवण रविदास आदि मौजूद थे।

