कार्रवाई:अतिक्रमण कर बनाया गया मकान प्रशासन ने तोड़वाया

केसठ5 घंटे पहले
नावानगर थानाध्यक्ष संजय कुमार के नेतृत्व में अंचल निरीक्षक मनोज कुमार की उपस्थिति में पुलिस बल के साथ बुधवार को बैजनाथपुर गांव में सरकारी जमीन को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराया गया।

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार वरीय अधिकारियों के निर्देश पर बैजनाथपुर गांव में जेसीबी से अतिक्रमण हटवाया गया। इस गांव में लंबे समय से ग्रामीण ने सर्वसाधारण सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा जमाया था। इसको लेकर ग्रामीण अखिलेश्वर तिवारी ने लोक शिकायत निवारण अधिकारी डुमराव एवं डीसीएलआर डुमराव को अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर आवेदन दिए थे। अंचलाधिकारी ने पूर्व में ग्रामीण को अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर नोटिस जारी किया था।

परंतु निर्धारित अवधि के अंदर ग्रामीण ने नोटिस जारी करने के बाद भी अपना अतिक्रमण नहींं हटाया। इसके बाद प्रशासन ने पूरे दलबल के साथ जेसीबी लेकर बैजनाथपुर गांव पहुंचे। अतिक्रमण जमीन से जेसीबी के द्वारा चारदीवारी तोड़कर अतिक्रमण हटवाया गया। प्रशासन ने गांव के ददन तिवारी का सरकारी जमीन पर से अवैध कब्जा हटाया।

