क्राइम:सोने के जेवरात को साफ करने का झांसा देकर रिटायर बैंक प्रबंधक के घर से 4 रुपए लाख उड़ाए

खिजरसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरी घटना में झपट्टामार गिरोह ने 60 हजार छीने

खिजरसराय थाना क्षेत्र में दो घटनाएं हुई। एक घटना ठगी की तो दूसरी झपट्टामार गिरोह के द्वारा अंजाम दिया गया। शुक्रवार को प्रखंड कार्यालय मोड़ से 500 गज की दूरी पर बाना गांव के शम्भू सिंह की पत्नी नीलम कुमारी के हाथ से 60 हजार रुपए झपट्टा मारकर छीन लिया। नीलम कुमारी बैंक से पैसा निकाल कर जा रही थी। वहीं शनिवार को बाना गांव में पूर्व बैंक प्रबंधक महेंद्र सिंह के घर से दो युवकों ने सोने के गहने को साफ करने का झांसा देकर लगभग चार लाख के सोने के गहने को लेकर चंपत हो गए। इस मामले में खिजरसराय थाने में पीड़ित ने लिखित शिकायत किया है।

घटना के अनुसार दो युवक प्लैटिना गाड़ी से आया था और घर में रखे सोने के गहने को साफ करने की बात कही। गृहस्वामी को चकमा देकर पहले एक आदमी भागा फिर उसे देखने का बहाना बनाकर दूसरा भी अपना बैग और अन्य सामान भी छोड़कर भाग गया। इस तरह की दो घटनाओं के बाद लोगों में दहशत का माहौल भी बना हुआ है। ठग और झपट्टा मार गिरोह का आतंक देखा जा रहा।

