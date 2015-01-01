पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:जिले में अलग-अलग सड़क हादसे में महिला समेत दो लोगों की हुई मौत

खिजरसराय4 घंटे पहले
  • बेलागंज बाजार में हाईवा की चपेट में आने से युवक की मौके पर गई जान

प्रखंड के बसन बिगहा गांव में सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल महिला की मौत सोमवार को इलाज के दौरान हो गई। मालूम हो कि गुरुवार को बसन बिगहा गांव के एक युवक की मौत इलाज के अभाव में हो गई थी। इस दौरान गांव में लोग जमा थे, कि सड़क से जा रही एक अनियंत्रित कार ने एक महिला समेत तीन को चपेटे में लिया और उसका चालक वाहन को भगा ले गया। इस घटना में कलावती देवी की हालत गंभीर हो गई थी। इलाज के दौरान सोमवार को मौत हो गई। घायल की मौत के बाद बीडीओ उदय कुमार ने मृतका के आश्रित को 20 हजार की राशि पारिवारिक लाभ योजना के तहत दी है।

स्लीपर फैक्टरी में काम करने वाले युवक की हादसे में मौत, समस्तीपुर का रहने वाला था
बेलागंज | सोमवार को गया-पटना मुख्य मार्ग पर बेलागंज बाजार में स्टेशन मोड़ के समीप ट्रक ने एक बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर में बाइक सवार युवक की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान समस्तीपुर जिला के परोरी इनायतपुर निवासी 32 वर्षीय सुजीत कुमार के रूप में की गई। मृतक सुजीत गया के मानपुर स्थित स्लीपर फैक्टरी में काम करता था, जो छठ के छुट्टी के बाद अपने घर समस्तीपुर से मानपुर वापस लौट रहा था। घटना के संबंध में प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष लालदेव हरिजन ने बताया कि सोमवार को एनएच 83 पर बेलागंज बाजार के स्टेशन मोड़ के समीप ट्रक व बाइक की टक्कर हो गई।

