हादसा:शादी मंडप में गाड़े जा रहे बास विद्युत प्रवाहित तार से टकराया, तीन झुलसे

कोचस7 घंटे पहले
  •

नगर के 5 वार्ड में कमलेश साह के बेटी के शादी के लिए गाड़े जा रहे मंडप में हरे बास में लगाए गए झंड़े के ग्यारह हज़ार वोल्टेज के सम्पर्क में आने से तीन लोग झुलस गए। जिन्हे फ़ौरन किसी तरह लोगों ने विद्युत के सम्पर्क से हटा पीएचसी पहुंचाया। करंट लगने से गणेश कुमार 17 वर्षी पिता कमलेश साह, चंचल देवी 40 साल, निशा कुमारी करंट से घायल हो गई। गणेश, चंचल को पीएचसी में इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया गया। वही निशा का घर पर ही निजी चिकित्सक द्वारा इलाज कराया गया।

परिजनों ने बताया कि निशा कुमारी की 11 दिसम्बर को बरात आनी थीं। घर मे जश्न के माहौल में बेटी निशा की शादी के लिए मंडप सजाया गया था। तभी निशा का छोटा भाई मंडप में लगने वाले धजे को लेकर फेरी लगा रहा था। उसी दौरान छत के पास से गुजर रहा 11 हजार विद्युत करंट तार के सम्पर्क में आ गया। उसे बचाने गई उसकी बड़ी बुआ चंचल को पकड़ लिया। तभी बहन ने भी दोनों को बचाने पहुंचे तभी करंट ने झटका दे दिया। संयोग ठीक रहा की लाइन के तार में फाल्ट हो गया और बिजली गुल हो गई।

