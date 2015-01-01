पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कारोबारियों में आक्रोश:राहुल हत्याकांड: कोचस बाजार बंद, पेट्रोल पंप भी नहीं खुले, चार थानों की पुलिस कर रही कैंप

कोचस4 घंटे पहले
  • पेट्रोल पंप मालिक के इकलौते पुत्र की लुटेरों द्वारा हत्या के बाद कोचस में व्यावसायिक गतिविधियां ठप
  • घटना के बाद सस्पेंड किए गए थानेदार राकेश की जगह नरोत्तम ने संभाली कमान, लुटेरों को पकड़ने के लिए एसआईटी लगाई गई, पर कामयाबी नहीं

कोचस में सोमवार को दिन दहाड़े पेट्रोल पंप मालिक रामाशंकर सिंह के बेटे राहुल सिंह की अपराधियों द्वारा गोली मारकर हत्या किए जाने के खिलाफ मंगलवार काे दूसरे दिन भी बाजार पूरी तरह बंद रहा। बाजार की यह बंदी किसी संगठन ने नहीं कराई, बल्कि आक्रोशित और दुख के बीच स्थानीय व्यवसायियों ने स्वयं ही अपनी दुकानें नहीं खोली।

घटना के बाद बाजार बंद रहने से कोचस में पूरी तरह सन्नाटा छाया रहा। आस पास के गांवों से कोई खरीददार भी नहीं पहुंचा। सिर्फ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 30 और सासाराम चौसा स्टेट हाइवे पर वाहनों का आवागमन जारी था। कोचस आने वाली ग्रामीण सड़कों पर भी सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था। सड़क पर पुलिस जरूर मौजूद थी। जिसके जवान परिस्थितियों पर नजर जमाए हुए थे। घटना के बाद कोचस में मातम और सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था।

पुलिस जवानों ने किया फ्लैग मार्च
अभी भी आस-पास के थाना परसथुआं, करगहर, भानस व दिनारा के पुलिस पदाधिकारी व जवान कोचस में कैंप किए हुए हैं। स्थिति को देखते हुए जवानों ने कोचस में फ्लैग मार्च भी किया। साथ में प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारी स्थानीय बुद्धजीवियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों से मिलकर स्थिति को सौहार्दपूर्ण बनाने की अपील भी किए। उधर पोस्टमार्टम के बाद मंगलवार सुबह राहुल का शव कोचस पहुंचा तो एक बार फिर माहौल पूरी तरह गमगीन हो उठा।

हालात नियंत्रण में जुटी है पुलिस
कोचस स्टेट बैंक के समीप सोमवार को दिन दहाड़े एक बजे अपराधियों द्वारा पेट्रोल पंप मालिक के बेटे राहुल की हत्या किए जाने के बाद रोहतास एसपी सत्यवीर सिंह ने तत्कालीन थानाध्यक्ष राकेश कुमार व गश्त पर निकली पुलिस टीम के साथ गए जमादर को निलंबित कर दिया था। अब कोचस के नए थानाध्यक्ष नरोत्तम चंद्र को हालात नियंत्रण के लिए लगाया गया है। नरोत्तम चंद्र ने मंगलवार को योगदान किया। वे भी एसआईटी में शामिल हैं।

पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखे, चार लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ
एसआईटी ने कोचस बाजार में लगे कुछ व्यवसायिक संस्थानों के सीसीटीवी फुटेज रिजर्व रख लिया है। एएसपी अरविंद प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस टीम इस पर तेजी से काम कर रही है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि जल्द ही राहुल हत्याकांड में शामिल अपराधी सलाखों के पीछे होंगे। उन्होंने इस घटना में शामिल गिरोह के पहचान किए जाने के संकेत भी दिए, परंतु अभी कुछ भी बताने से इंकार किया। सूत्रों की मानें तो इस मामले में पुलिस ने चार लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है।

लुटेरों के विरोध के दौरान गोली से घायल वेल्डर दीपक की हालत स्थिर
इस घटना में घायल वेल्डर दीपक कुमार की हालत चिकित्सकों ने स्थिर बताई है। जिसके पैर में गोली लगी हुई थी। दीपक को स्थानीय चिकित्सकों ने बेहतर इलाज के लिए वाराणसी रेफर किया था। जहां उसकी स्थिति में तेजी से सुधार हुई। जानकारी हो कि राहुल को गोली मारकर पैसा लूटने के बाद भाग रहे अपराधियों में से एक पर दीपक ने अपनी दुकान की लोहे की राड से वार किया था। जिसके कारण रुपयों से भरा थैला तो बच गया, परंतु अपराधी ने दीपक के पैर में गोली मार दी।

व्यवसायियों ने कहा- सुरक्षा नहीं मुहैया कराई गई, तो आंदोलन को होंगे बाध्य
कोचस में पेट्रोल पंप व्यवसाय के पुत्र की हुई हत्या का विरोध बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल मुख्यालय सहित पूरे अनुमंडल के पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों एवं कर्मियों के द्वारा काला बिल्ला लगाकर कार्य किया गया। राहुल हत्याकांड के विरोध में पेट्रोल पंप कर्मियों के द्वारा पूरे दिन हाथों में काला पट्टी बांधकर कार्य तो किए गए लेकिन प्रशासन का विरोध भी किया गया। बिक्रमगंज में बहादुर सर्विस सेंटर के प्रोपराइटर विनय सिंह के आह्वान पर आज पूरे दिन काला बिल्ला लगाकर विरोध किया गया वहीं दूसरी तरफ ऑटो डीलर डुमरांव रोड के संचालक गुप्तेश्वर मिश्रा ने हत्याकांड का विरोध करते हुए कहां की पेट्रोल पंप मालिकों एवं पंप पर कार्य कर रहे कर्मियों की भी सुरक्षा प्रशासन की है। प्रशासन के द्वारा हमें सुरक्षा मुहैया नहीं कराया गया तो बाध्य होकर हम लोगों को आंदोलन करना पड़ेगा। उन्होंने हत्याकांड की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि हम सभी पेट्रोल पंप व्यवसाई एक हैं।

