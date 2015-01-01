पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहुल हत्याकांड:तीसरे दिन भी कोचस में दुकानें बंद, बैंक नहीं खुले

कोचस2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक में व्यवसायियों ने अपनी सुरक्षा को लेकर रणनीति तय की, पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों ने भी बैठक की।

कोचस के पेट्रोल पंप मालिक रामाशंकर सिंह के बेटे राहुल सिंह की अपराधियों द्वारा गोली मारकर हत्या किए जाने के विरोध में तीसरे दिन बुधवार को भी बाजार बंद रहा। दुकानें के शटर गिरे रहे।

पेट्रोल पंप व बैंक भी बंद थे। लोगों के बीच घटना को लेकर आक्रोश का सबब यह है कि तीन दिन के बाजार बंद रहने से करोड़ों रुपए के व्यवसाय का हुए नुकसान की भी कोई चिंता नहीं। लोग यह कहते फिर रहे हैं कि जब हम ही नहीं तो यह व्यवसाय किस काम का।

इधर जिला भर के पेट्रोल पंप मालिक बुधवार को कोचस में जुटकर पेट्रोल पंप एसोसिएशन की एक बैठक किए। जिसमें घटना को लेकर डीआईजी से शिकायत किए जाने की जानकारी भी दी गई।

कहा कि सरकार को सबसे ज्यादा टैक्स हम देते हैं। सबसे ज्यादा असुरक्षित भी हम ही है। एसोसिएशन के जिलाध्यक्ष प्रमोद कुमार सिंह की अध्यक्षता में लगभग तीन घंटे तक यह बैठक चली। जिसमें उपाध्यक्ष उदयशंकर पांडेय सहित अनिल सिंह, कामेश्वर सिंह, नीतीश कुमार, जितेंद्र कुमार, कौशलेंद्र कुशवाहा, मनोज कुमार, झुन्ना, दीपक कुमार, जितेंद्र बहादूर, आरके सिन्हा, राजेश कुमार सिंह, शशि शंकर सिंह, अनिल सिंह, विजय कुमार दूबे, भुनेश्वर दूबे, अभिषेक कुमार सिंह, अनिल सिंह आदि पेट्रोल पंप मालिकों ने एक स्वर से कहा कि पुख्ता कार्रवाई नहीं होती है तो हम जिले भर में पेट्रोल पंपों की हड़ताल भी कर सकते हैं।

व्यवसायियों ने सुरक्षा को लेकर बुधवार काे आपात बैठक की। रालोसपा जिलाध्यक्ष रविन्द्र सिन्हा ने कहा कि समाधान खुद हमें निकालना होगा। सतेंदर दुबे, भुनेश्वर दुबे, सजाऊ दुबे, हुसैन अंसारी, रिंकू ओझा, चुनमुन पांडेय, रवि कुशवाहा, प्रमोद कुमार मंतू, सन्तोष कुमार गुप्ता माैजूद थे।

पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों ने कहा- सबसे ज्यादा टैक्स हम देते हैं और हम ही असुरक्षित, व्यवसायियों ने बैठक कर प्रशासन से मांगा सुरक्षा प्रबंध, 60 घंटे का दिया अल्टीमेटम

60 घंटे का दिया समय, नहीं तो लेंगे बड़ा निर्णय

कोचस में पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों के साथ स्थानीय बुद्धजीवियों की बैठक में प्रशासन को 60 घंटे का समय दिया गया। जिसमें कहा गया कि बिहार के डीजीपी ने 48घंटे का समय मांगा था। हम 60 घंटे का समय देते हैं।

उसके बाद भी पुलिस अगर सफल नहीं होती है तो जिले भर के पेट्रोल पंप संचालक व कोचस के व्यवसायी बड़ा निर्णय लेकर बड़ा आंदोलन छेड़ेंगे। राहुल हत्याकांड किसी ना किसी सार्थक मोड़ पर जरूर पहुंचेगा। व्यवसायियों ने जिले में बढ़ते अपराध पर बड़ी चिंता व्यक्त की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें