मारपीट:कुछीला में प्रेतबाधा को ले दो पाटीदार बीच मारपीट

कोचस3 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के कुछीला गांव में भूतप्रेत का आरोप लगा दो पटीदारों के बीच मारपीट हो गई । मारपीट हिंसक होते देख पहुचे ग्रामीणों ने दोनो पक्षो को काबू कर हटाया । बताया जाता है कि झगड़ रहे दोनो पाटीदार एक ही परिवार बसावन सिह , परमेश्वर सिह बतलाए गए। घायलों में अजय सिह , बसावन सिह तो दुसरे पक्ष के संगीता देवी को पीएचसी में इलाज कराया गया ।

