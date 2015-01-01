पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:शादी समारोह से लौट रहीं दो महिलाओं को स्कॉर्पियों ने रौंदा, एक की गई जान

कोचस18 मिनट पहले
  • परसथुआं में युवक को वाहन ने रौंदा, विरोध में सड़क जाम

शादी समारोह से लौट रही दो महिलाओं को ट्रैक्टर से उतरकर लघुशंका के लिए जाने के क्रम में तेज रफ्तार की स्कार्पियो ने रौंद डाला। जिसमें 40 वर्षीय कुंती देवी की मौके पर मौत हो गई। जबकि 35 वर्षीय सीता देवी की हालत गंभीर है। यह घटना राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 30 पर हरनाथपुर के समीप घटी। जब कैमूर जिला के अखलासपुर पोखरा पर आयोजित शादी समारोह में भाग लेकर अरथू गांव निवासी मुरली चौधरी की बेटी माया की शादी से लौट रहे थे।

घटना के बाद वहां पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल सीता देवी को इलाज के लिए कोचस पीएचसी लाया। जहां समुचित इलाज नहीं हो पाने के कारण उसे वाराणसी भेजना पड़ा। एक अन्य घटना परसथुआं में घटी। जिसमें अज्ञात वाहन ने युवक को रौंद डाला। जिससे उसकी मौके पर मौत हो गई। मौके पर पहुंचे अंचलाधिकारी सुरेंद्र प्रसाद सहित सरेयां पंचायत के मुखिया सुरेंद्र तिवारी,सरपंच रामप्रवेश सिंह, भाजपा के मुन्ना मिश्रा, जदयू के हरिहर सिंह आदि ने उन्हें समझा बुझाकर शव को उठवाया और हाइवे पर परिचालन शुरू हुआ। यह घटना शनिवार सुबह की है।

एनएच 30 पर हरनाथपुर के समीप जब ट्रैक्टर खड़ी कर लघुशंका के लिए दोनों महिलाएं कुंती देवी व सीता देवी उतरने के बाद आगे बढ़ी ही थी कि पीछे से आए स्कार्पियो ने बुरी तरह से रौंद डाला। कुंती देवी के गर्दन और सीने पर स्कार्पियो का पहिया चढ़ गया। जबकि सीता देवी को कमर और सीने के साथ सर में गंभीर चोट आई। सीता स्कार्पियो के धक्के से दूर सड़क किनारे जा गिरी।

कोचस प्रखंड क्षेत्र के परसथुआं में सोहसा निवासी भोरिक यादव के 24 वर्षीय पुत्र बैजू यादव को अज्ञात वाहन ने हाइवे पर रौंद डाला। जिससे उसकी घटना स्थल पर माैत हो गई। बैजू यादव अपने मित्र के बेटी की शादी से लौटकर घर आ रहे थे। तभी यह घटना घटी।

