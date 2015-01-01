पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं लिया एनओसी:सिंचाई विभाग की जमीन पर करगहर की मुखिया ने कराया निर्माण, एफआईआर दर्ज

करगहर5 घंटे पहले
  • नहर की पूर्वी छोर पर बनवाए दो यूरिनल, अब शौचालय भी

बिना एनओसी लिए ही सिंचाई विभाग की भूमि पर सामुदायिक शौचालय निर्माण के मामले में मंगलवार को कनीय अभियंता श्री राम सिंह ने करगहर ग्राम पंचायत के मुखिया विरूद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज कराया है। कनीय अभियंता श्री राम सिंह ने बताया कि स्थानीय बाजार में थाना पुल के समीप नहर के पश्चिमी छोर पर स्थानीय पंचायत के मुखिया श्रीमती मनोरमा देवी के द्वारा सिंचाई विभाग से बिना अनुमति लिए ही सामुदायिक शौचालय का निर्माण कराया जा रहा हैै। विभाग के द्वारा मुखिया पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है। मुखिया द्वारा बाजार में नहर के पूर्वी छोर पर दो पेशाब घर बनाया गया है। इस मामले में भी एनओसी नहीं लिया गया था जिसमें विभाग ने उन्हें पेशाबघर को हटाने का निर्देश दिया था जो आज तक नहीं हटा। मुखिया मनोरमा देवी ने बताया कि लोगों की मांग पर ग्राम पंचायत की बैठक में उक्त योजना को पारित कर काम शुरू किया गया था। यदि सिंचाई विभाग को इससे कार्य से आपत्ति है तो कार्य रोक देंगे।

नहीं मानती हैं नियम: नहर के पूर्वी छोर से यूरिनल को आदेश के बाद भी नहीं हटवाया

मंदिर व छठ घाट के पास शौचालय निर्माण से लोगों में थी नाराजगी
कनीय अभियंता श्री राम सिंह ने बताया कि थाना पुल के समीप निर्माण हो रहे सामुदायिक शौचालय से स्थानीय लोग मुखिया के प्रति आक्रोशित है। ग्रामीणों द्वारा विभाग को उक्त शौचालय निर्माण पर रोक लगाने के लिए आवेदन दिया गया है। ग्रामीणों ने आवेदन में लिखा है कि जिस स्थान पर शौचालय का निर्माण हो रहा था वहां से लेकर उत्तरी दिशा में सैकड़ों लोग छठ पूजा करते हैं। यदि यह शौचालय बन जाता तो शौचालय से निकलने वाले गंदे पानी में ही उन्हें स्नान करना पड़ता। यही नहीं स्थानीय शिव मंदिर तक पहुंचने के लिए भी यही मुख्य रास्ता है जहां से गुजरने पर शौचालय से बदबू निकलता जिससे पूजा पाठ के लिए मंदिर जा रहे लोगों को काफी कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ता।
मुखिया से कोई जवाब नहीं मिला: आदेश के बाद चार बार उन्हें नोटिस दिया गया है जिसके बाद भी उनकी तरफ से कोई जवाब नहीं दिया गया। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष सुशांत कुमार मंडल ने बताया कि सिंचाई विभाग द्वारा मुखिया पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए आवेदन दिया गया है। आवेदन के आलोक में उक्त शौचालय के निर्माण कार्य पर रोक लगाते हुए मुखिया मनोरमा देवी पर एफआईआर किया गया है।
किए गए चिह्नित:नहर में गंदा पानी बहाने वाले दो सौ लोगों पर होगी कार्रवाई
करगहर|नहर को स्वच्छ व अतिक्रमण मुक्त बनाने को लेकर सिंचाई विभाग पूरी तरह से अलर्ट हो गया है। कनीय अभियंता श्री राम सिंह ने बताया कि करगहर बाजार के दक्षिणी छोर पांडे पुल से लेकर बाजार के उत्तरी छोर सिरसिया तक ऐसे 200 लोगों को चिन्हित किया गया है जिनके द्वारा अपने घरों में बनाए गए शौचालय और नालियां का कनेक्शन नहर किया गया है जिससे नहर के पानी गंदे हो रहे हैं जिसका बुरा प्रभाव किसानों के फसल पर हो रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि चिन्हित सभी 200 लोगों को विगत 1 साल में तीन बार नाली हटाने के लिए नोटिस दिया गया है लेकिन कहीं से कोई जवाब प्राप्त नहीं हुआ। सभी लोगों को जल्द ही एक आखरी नोटिस भेजा जाएगा जिसके बाद भी नाली नहीं हटा दो उक्त सभी चिन्हित लोगों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। विभाग द्वारा कार्रवाई किए जाने की तैयारी कर ली गई है। आखिरी नोटिस का इंतजार है।

