पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हंगामा:दो माह से राशन न मिलने पर हंगामा

करगहर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड के औरंगा ग्राम पंचायत के कुम्हिला गांव में डीलर द्वारा 2 महीने का राशन हेराफेरी करने पर आक्रोशित उपभोक्ताओं ने जमकर हंगामा किया । उपभोक्ता दिनानाथ सेठ, रामानंद राम ,संजय राम ,मनोज राम, अभय राम, राहुल राम ,रामाधार राम ,कांति देवी, धनुका देवी, ज्ञानती देवी, जानकी देवी ,नंदनी देवी आदि ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में सरकार द्वारा आवंटित उन्हें मुफ्त राशन उपलब्ध कराया गया था । उस दौरान डीलर द्वारा उनसे कई बार अंगूठा लगवाया गया था। इसके बाद दो महीने तक यह कह कि राशन ऊपर से आपूर्ति नहीं की गई है । जब अन्य डीलरों के पास राशन आ गया तो वे राशन कुम्हिला गांव में स्थित जविप्र के डीलर राम जी राय के यहां पहुंचे । डीलर ने मशीन पर अंगूठा लगवा कर कहा कि उन्होंने राशन उठा लिया है ।

इसे सुनते ही उपभोक्ता उन्हें खरी-खोटी कहते हुए जमकर हंगामा किया । उन्होंने बताया कि गत माह भी वे राशन के लिए गए थे तो डीलर द्वारा बताया गया कि अभी राशन नहीं आया है सभी उपभोक्ताओं बात मान ली। लेकिन जैसे ही इसका खुलासा हुआ कि डीलर तीन माह का राशन रखकर एक माह का राशन आवंटित कर रहा है पर उपभोक्ता स्थानीय प्रशासन को जिम्मेदार बताते हुए प्रखंड मुख्यालय पर धरना प्रदर्शन की बातें कही। इस संबंध में बीडीओ मोहम्मद असलम ने बताया कि उपभोक्ताओं की शिकायत उन्हें मिली है। जिसके आलोक में कार्रवाई की जाएगी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें