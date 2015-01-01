पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:बारातियों से भरी बस अनियंत्रित होकर गड्ढे में पलटी, एक की मौत

कुचायकोट11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खालपुर गांव के समीप हुआ दर्दनाक हादसा, घायलों में दो की हालत गंभीर

बारातियों से भरी बस अनियंत्रित होकर गड्ढे में पलट गई।जिसमें मौके पर ही एक किशोर की मौत हो गई।जबकि इस हादसे में 20 लोग जख्मी हो गए। हादसे के बाद चालक फरार हो गया।घायल में एक ही गांव के सभी बताए जाते है।घटना के बाद अफरा तफरी मच गई। ग्रामीणों की मदद से सभी को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया। घायलों में सबसे ज्यादा बच्चे शामिल है। हादसे की वजह तेज रफ्तार और घना कोहरा बताया जाता है।

जानकारी के अनुसार गोपालपुर थाना क्षेत्र के बड़हरा गांव निवासी रघु चौहान की बेटे की बारात फुलवरिया थाना क्षेत्र के संग्रामपुर गांव में प्रदीप चौहान के घर गई हुई थी। रात में एक बजे बारात से करीब ढाई दर्जन लोग एक बस में सवार होकर वापस अपने घर बड़ाहरा बरईपट्टी लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान गंडक नहर पर रफ्तार तेज होने की वजह से चालक संतुलन खो बैठा और बस पेड़ से टकराते हुए गड्ढे में पलट गई। जिसमें बरईपट्टी गांव निवासी जवाहर चौहान के पुत्र विवेक कुमार की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

सड़क हादसे में इन लोगों को आई चोंटे
इस हादसे में निशा कुमारी,शत्रुघ्न चौहान,जूली,पिंकी, गोरख चौहान,कविता कुमारी ,अशोक चौहान, पंकज चौहान, रिकेश, अभिषेक ,राकेश ठाकुर, समेत 20 लोग जख्मी हो गए।इसमें दो की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।

समय से मिली मदद तो बची कई की जान
हादसे की आवाज मिलते ही ग्रामीण मदद के दौड़ पड़े ।बस में फंसे लोगों को किसी तरह से निकालकर इलाज के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कुचायकोट भेजा गया। समय से मदद और इलाज होने की वजह से कई लोगों की जान बच गई।

