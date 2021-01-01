पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिक्कत:आरटीपीएस काउंटर की व्यवस्था में बदलाव, अब नहीं होगी दिक्कत

कुचायकोट2 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड कार्यालय स्थित आरटीपीएस काउंटर की व्यवस्था सुदृढ़ की जाएगी ।अगले एक सप्ताह में आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर लोगों को बदलाव दिखने लगेगा। वही प्रखंड में राशन कार्ड की समस्या पर भी प्रभावी कार्रवाई की जा रही है ताकि राशन कार्ड की समस्या से कुचायकोट प्रखंड के लोगों को निजात मिल सके ।यह जानकारी सदर एसडीएम सह कुचायकोट प्रखंड के प्रभारी पदाधिकारी उपेंद्र कुमार पाल ने कुचायकोट प्रखंड के निरीक्षण के दौरान कही। एसडीएम ने कहा की कुचायकोट प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित आरटीपीएस काउंटर को लेकर कई शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। जिसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है ।उन्होंने कहा आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर सुविधाओं को बढ़ाने के साथ ही समस्याओं को दूर करने के लिए अन्य उपाय किए जा रहे हैं ।

उन्होंने कहा कि 1 सप्ताह में लोगों को आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर बदलाव दिखने लगेगा। प्रखंड में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों के राशन कार्ड संबंधी समस्या के बारे में एसडीएम ने बताया इससे संबंधित कर्मी का स्थानांतरण के चलते इस कार्य में कुछ दिक्कत हुई है। अब इसे प्राथमिकता के आधार पर आवेदनों का निस्तारण कर सही लाभुकों का राशन कार्ड बनाकर उसे राशन तथा अन्य सुविधाएं दी जाएंगी। इस समस्या के समाधान के लिए बीडीओ के साथ व्यापक स्तर पर कार्य योजना तैयार की जा रही है ।एसडीएम ने कहा कि प्रखंड में दो पैक्स बखरी और रामपुर खरेया द्वारा धान की खरीदारी नहीं की जा रही है।

