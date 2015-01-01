पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:एसडीएम के निरीक्षण में बिना सूचना गायब मिले तीन अधिकारी,शोकॉज

कुचायकोट3 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को सदर एसडीएम उपेंद्र कुमार पाल ने प्रखंड और अंचल कार्यालय का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान कई पदाधिकारी बिना सूचना प्रखंड मुख्यालय से अनुपस्थित पाए गए ।जिनसे एसडीएम के तरफ से शोकॉज किया गया है ।

वही निरीक्षण के दौरान आरटीपीएस काउंटर बंद रहने को लेकर भी एसडीएम ने कर्मचारियों को जमकर फटकार लगाई और कार्यप्रणाली में सुधार लाने का सख्त निर्देश दिया।

विदित हो कि सदर एसडीएम उपेंद्र कुमार पाल बुधवार को प्रखंड और अंचल कार्यालय का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। निरीक्षण के क्रम में प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ललन सिंह चौहान, सीडीपीओ शोभा रानी, समेत कई पदाधिकारी बिना सूचना कार्यालय से अनुपस्थित पाए गए ।

आरटीपीएस काउंटर के निरीक्षण में पाया गया कि कार्यालय में ताला लटका था और तमाम लोग लाइन में खड़े थे। पूछताछ में पता चला कि ऑफिस का चाबी किसी अन्य के पास होने के चलते आरटीपीएस ऑफिस बंद है। इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए एसडीएम ने ताला तोड़वाने के बाद ऑफिस का काम शुरू कराया और कर्मियों को सख्त निर्देश दिए ।

वही आधार बनाने वाले काउंटर पर तितर-बितर भीड़ देखकर एसडीएम ने कर्मियों को जमकर फटकार लगाई और व्यवस्था में सुधार लाने का निर्देश दिया। निरीक्षण के दौरान एसडीएम का सख्त तेवर देखकर कर्मियों में हड़कंप मचा रहा।

