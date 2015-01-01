पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:सिक्स लेन चौड़ीकरण के लिए अधिग्रहित भूमि पर से प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमण हटाया

कुदरा4 घंटे पहले
  • पुसौली में शुक्रवार को एनएचएआई टीम के साथ कुदरा पुलिस बल पहुंची

प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत एनएच सिक्स लाइन के निर्माण कराने के लिए की गई अधिग्रहण भूमि में अतिक्रमण हटाने का अभियान एनएचआई विभाग की टीम कुदरा पुलिस की सहयोग से जारी की है। इस प्रखंड अंतर्गत पंचपोखरी, सकरी, कुदरा, कर्मा में किए गए एनएच की भूमि पर से अतिक्रमण हटा दिया गया। शुक्रवार को पुसौली में एनएचआई की टीम कुदरा थाने की पुलिस की सहयोग से अतिक्रमण हटाते हुए देखी गई।

अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए भारी संख्या में पुलिस बंदोबस्त की व्यवस्था भी की गई है। शुक्रवार को एनएचएआई टीम के साथ कुदरा थाने के एसआई निर्मल कुमार सिंह भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल के साथ अतिक्रमण हटवाते देखे गए। इन किए गए अतिक्रमण के कारण सिक्स लेन निर्माण कराने में बधाएं उत्पन्न हो रही थी।

इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए थानाध्यक्ष शक्ति कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि सरकार द्वारा एनएच की सिक्स लाइन निर्माण कराने के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण की गई थी। जिसकी कीमत भू स्वामियों को दे दी गई है। भूमि का पैसा लेने के बावजूद भी अभी तक लोग अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाए थे, प्रशासन को मजबूर होकर अतिक्रमण हटाया जा रहा है।
कर्मनाशा से लेकर कुदरा तक अतिक्रमण हटाया

सूत्रों से पता चला कि करीब 2 महीने से कछुए की चाल से कर्मनाशा से लेकर कुदरा तक अतिक्रमण हटाया जा रहा है। अतिक्रमण हटाने में एक दूसरे को सहयोग नहीं करने की आरोप लगाया जाता रहा है। एनएचआई विभाग की निष्क्रियता के कारण ही अभी तक सिक्स लेन निर्माण का कार्य पूरा नहीं हो सका है।

