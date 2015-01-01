पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वाहन आपस में टकराए:कुहासे से एनएच 2 पर पांच हादसे, छह घायल

कुदरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अलग-अलग स्थानों पर हादसों में कई वाहन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त,क्षतिग्रस्त वाहनों के लिए चौकीदार तैनात

थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत एनएच 2 पर पुसौली एवं बीज निगम के बीच में कई स्थानों पर कुहासे के कारण अलग-अलग स्थानों पर कई वाहन आपस में टकरा गए। ट्रक ट्रक में टकराए, तो कहीं स्कॉर्पियो-ट्रक में टक्कर, तो कहीं पिकअप ट्रक में टक्कर हो गई।

यह घटना शुक्रवार की अहले सुबह की बताई गई। इस दुर्घटना में घायलों को स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से पुलिस ने तत्काल कुदरा पीएचसी पहुंचाया। जहां घायलों का इलाज किया जा रहा था। पुलिस एक जगह से दुर्घटना के बाद घायलों को इलाज के लिए ले आती तो उधर दूसरे एवं तीसरे घटना की जानकारी मिलती गई। पुलिस भागदौड़ कर घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाई।

करीब पांच स्थानों पर वाहनों में टक्कर हो गई। कई वाहन सड़क से नीचे का पलटी क्षतिग्रस्त वाहनों की सुरक्षा के लिए जगह-जगह पुलिस ने चौकीदारों को लगा दी है। घायलों में बंगाल प्रांत के अलावे कई स्थानों के शामिल घायलों में शामिल ट्रक चालक उत्तर प्रदेश के चंदौली जिला अंतर्गत नवगढ़ निवासी गुलाब चौहान का पुत्र किशोर कुमार उम्र करीब 24 वर्ष एवं मुनाराम का पुत्र राम रहिस उम्र करीब 20 वर्ष तो दूसरी तरफ लखनऊ से बंगाल जा रहे स्कार्पियो सवार चालक एवं दो अन्य ट्रक वाहन में टकराने से घायल हो गए।

जो बंगाल के बर्दवान से दुर्गापुर निवासी गोपाल शाह का पुत्र राजेश शाह उम्र करीब 25 वर्ष जो स्कार्पियो चालक है एवं उसमें सवार उत्तर प्रदेश के अमेठी निवासी कपूरतला का पुत्र मोहम्मद आयुष एवं मोहम्मद आयुष का पुत्र मोहम्मद अरमान बताया गया तथा अन्य घटना में चीनी लदा हुआ ट्रक जो टक्कर होने के बाद सड़क किनारे जा गिरा, जिसमें घायल रोहतास जिले के बिक्रमगंज थाना अंतर्गत सलेमपुर गांव निवासी स्वर्गीय राम नगीना का पुत्र रामेश्वर प्रसाद उम्र करीब 50 वर्ष बताया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें